India seeks deeper collaboration with Australia in skill development

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a virtual meeting with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare to further strengthen collaboration between the countries in education and skill development sectors.

During the meeting Australia's Education Minister Jason Clare gave assurance of speedy visa for Indian students in Australia.



The minister called for deeper collaboration between the two countries in the areas of skill development. Australian minister gave assurance of providing support in ensuring world-class skilling of Indian workforce.

We also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce, Pradhan said after the meeting.

Pradhan said the collaboration would help create a positive synergy for both the countries. (ANI)

