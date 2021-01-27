India Shelter bags 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' award

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited was recently awarded 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' at The Inclusive Finance India Awards. The Secretariat Presentation Award Ceremony was held in New Delhi.

India Shelter Finance Corporation has undertaken path-breaking work in providing access to housing loans to low-income families that are left out of the opportunity of affordable finances.

The selection of the award - 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' was based on the organisation's outreach, asset quality, growth, and commitment to the development of the underserved of the country by helping them get access to safe and improved homes. The company's CEO Anil Mehta was felicitated by Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs, GoI.



"What we do is one of the highest impact economic activity, where we have helped around 70,000 families. We employ about 1,300 people in 13 states and hope to have our presence all over the country in the near future," said Anil Mehta.

India Shelter Finance Corporation has been at the forefront of helping first-generation urban families get access to housing credit since 2010. They have worked through years to set up a hassle-free loan management process that is effortless, uncomplicated, and serves the middle and lower segment. They aim to grow twice in strength by the coming year.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (ISFC) is the new name of the erstwhile Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited (SHFIL) which was granted the certificate of Registration by the National Housing Bank on 26th October 1998.

The business was taken over by a group of professionals with experience across diverse businesses and re-launched on March 12, 2010. Their core values of honesty, respect, and hard work form the essence of their identity and are an integral part of their day-to-day business.

