India slips to 54th rank in home price appreciation: Knight Frank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): India moved down seven spots in the global home price index to 54th rank in the third quarter (July to September) against 47th rank in Q3 2019 with a decline of 2.4 per cent year-on-year in home prices, Knight Frank said on Friday.

In the performance compared to previous quarter (Q2 2020), the ranking remains unchanged to 54th spot among the 56 countries and territories tracked in Q3 2020 index.

Knight Frank's global house price index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics.

In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q3 2019 to Q3 2020, Turkey continues to lead the annual rankings with prices up by 27.3 per cent year-on-year, followed by New Zealand at 15.4 per cent and Luxembourg with 13.4 per cent.

Morocco was the weakest-performing territory in Q3 2020 with home prices fallen to 3.3 per cent. The Knight Frank report highlighted that in Q3 2020, Ireland, Spain, India and Hong Kong witnessed the weakest price growth year-on-year.

A recent Knight Frank report estimated that home sales volume in India jumped by 2.5 times to 33,403 units in Q3 2020 compared to 9,632 in Q2 2020. New residential unit launches increased by 4.5 times to 31,106 units in Q3 2020 compared to 5,584 units in the previous quarter.

Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said India's economic fundamentals continue to remain robust and recovery is faster than expected. "The housing trend remains strong and is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2021." (ANI)