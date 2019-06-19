Goyal interacting with industry representatives in New Delhi on Monday
India to address concerns on e-commerce data storage requirements

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:24 IST

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The government has asked representatives of e-commerce companies to send their concerns over data storage requirements so that a robust framework can be evolved to leverage innovative digital technologies and unlock immense economic opportunities.
Building a robust data protection framework will achieve the dual purpose of privacy and innovation besides strengthening India's position as a global tech leader, said Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.
At a meeting with various stakeholders in the government and industry, Goyal said all concerns and issues must be sent to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion within ten days, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
Each and every concern of the industry will be addressed, the minister said while referring to the data storage requirements issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo also assured industry representatives that the central bank will examine the matter closely.
Several industry leaders present in the meeting on Monday said the e-commerce draft policy was not adequately consultative. Besides, a lot of time has gone by after consultations for Data Protection Bill with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Industry leaders said the Bill must have clarity around the classification of data and the manner of cross border flow of data. They said that the free flow of data discussed in the recent G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy is a positive development for India.
NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh called for harmonious policies across all ministries dealing with digital trade. She said India is emerging as a data powerhouse and innovative digital disruptions are allowing developing and least developed countries to leapfrog.
Among those present in the meeting were officials from e-commerce and tech companies across all segments who have businesses in India and multinational corporations, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, senior officers from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Commerce.
India's Ambassador to WTO J S Deepak along with President and CEO of Mastercard Ajaypal Singh Banga participated in the discussions via direct video link.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:22 IST

