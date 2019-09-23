UAE is one of the largest investors in India.
UAE is one of the largest investors in India.

India, UAE conclude high-level task force meeting on investments

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): India said on Monday that the seventh meeting of UAE-India joint task force on investments reviewed progress to enhance trade opportunities between the two countries.
The meeting on Sunday was co-chaired by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.
The two countries are implementing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed in January 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
"The task force has acquired new significance in promoting and facilitating investments between the two countries and in addressing mutual concerns," said an official statement.
"At the seventh meeting of the task force, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the progress made in mutually identified areas aimed at promoting bilateral trade and investments, and took note of the successful outcomes of the recent visit of Prime Minister Modi to UAE."
Both sides also discussed issues relating to the tax treatment of ADIA's wholly-owned subsidiaries at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The Indian side agreed to give an early consideration and mutually beneficial solution to the issue in a way that could facilitate ADIA's investments in India.
In the context of the air services agreement between India and UAE and memorandum of understanding with the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras-Al-Khaimah and Sharjah, both sides discussed the implementation of these bilateral agreements.
To increase the confidence of business communities in both countries, officials stressed the importance of judicial cooperation through recognition and enforceability of court judgment in civil and commercial cases besides arbitration awards in each other's country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex jumps 1,075 points as heavy buying continues after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Heavy buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic traders pushed up equity benchmark indices further on Monday after the corporate tax cut announced by the government last weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:02 IST

Canara Bank to sell 30 pc stake in Commonwealth Trust

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): State-owned Canara Bank said on Monday its investment committee has permitted to initiate the process of stake sale in Commonwealth Trust India Ltd (CTIL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:15 IST

Planning to avail a LAP from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited -...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Conventionally, secured loans have always been a smart choice for borrowers in need of hefty funds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:12 IST

ACTICO and LTI enter into a Global Strategic Alliance

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company have entered int

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:10 IST

L&T Construction starts executing one of India's largest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The Smart World and Communication (SW&C) and Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) businesses of L&T Construction have jointly started executing one of the largest communication networks in the country for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:36 IST

Oil prices to ease if global tensions do not flare up: Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Sep 23 (ANI): Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that global oil prices will ease if there is no further geopolitical escalation in future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:39 IST

Impact of new GST rates for caffeinated drinks to be minimal:...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo worldwide, said on Monday that the effect of increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for caffeinated drinks is going to be minimal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:14 IST

HRANI thanks government for rationalization of GST

New Delhi [India] Sept 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) thanked the central and state government for the reduction in GST rates on hotel room tariffs in a bid to give a boost to the hospitality sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:11 IST

Rethink Autumn'19 with Marks & Spencer and Shibani Dandekar

New Delhi [India] Sept 23(ANI/NewsVoir): With the onset of Autumn, Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British brand, showcased its latest collection with Showstopper Shibani Dandekar today at The Delhi Times Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:59 IST

Sensex jumps over 1,400 points, hotel stocks gain after GST...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The rally on D-Street continued on Monday afternoon with heavy buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic traders after the government on Friday announced a rejig of corporate tax cuts to shore up investments and growth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:15 IST

Thomas Cook UK collapses, leaving thousands of European...

London [Britain], Sep 23 (ANI): The 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc has collapsed under a pile of debt after talks with creditors failed, stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers, but the move will not have any impact on its India operations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:38 IST

SBI announces repo rate as external benchmark for all floating rate loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday it has decided to adopt repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating rate loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing and retail loans.

Read More
iocl