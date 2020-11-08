India-US economic ties set to reach new heights, Biden-Modi will lead world in critical issues: ASSOCHAM

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India Inc is looking forward to building stronger economic ties with the US under President-elect Joe Biden, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) said on Sunday.

Expressing confidence that the Indo-American partnership would lead the world in a most coordinated manner in critical areas like dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and a rule-based fair global trade.

"We congratulate Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris for their victory in the most keenly contested US elections. We salute the American democracy, as we cherish shared democratic values. Under the Biden-Harris leadership, the Indo-US economic ties would go from strength to strength, getting deeper into areas of advanced scientific research and development, business to business cooperation in strategic areas,'' said ASSOCHAM Secretary General, Deepak Sood.



"With 100 years of glorious history, ASSOCHAM has been championing the India-US partnership through several institutional frameworks between the private sector enterprises of the two countries. Our engagement with the US industry and the Administration would be even more intense towards achieving the common goals for the two nations," Sood said in a press release.

Congratulating Harris, the ASSOCHAM Secretary-General said, "We feel especially elated at your election as the first woman Vice-President of America in its history. You have been so gracious in hailing your Indian routes and values."

"ASSOCHAM would be announcing several new initiatives in forging business to business cooperation covering the entire gamut of trade, services, consulting, IT and its newer technology facets," Sood further said.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Biden would chalk out great cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. "The vaccine development, manufacture and distribution would require immense global cooperation: India and the US would surely be leading such cooperation," ASSOCHAM Secretary-General said. (ANI)

