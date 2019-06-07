The company plans to focus on financial services business in the long run
The company plans to focus on financial services business in the long run

Indiabulls Real Estate to offload 14 pc stake to third party investors

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate intend to sell 14 per cent of the fully paid-up capital to third-party investors, a move that has been planned to ensure focus on the financial services business in the long run.
The company is seeking to exit the business ahead of the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
"In line with company's promoters' strategy to focus on financial services in the long run, the promoters intend to dispose of up to 14 per cent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 per cent fully paid up share capital of the company, currently held by them) to third-party investors," it informed stock exchanges late on Thursday.
The Indiabulls Group has reportedly been in talks with joint venture partner Blackstone Group and other leading developers like Godrej Properties to offload its stake.
Last year, Blackstone had bought a 50 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate office properties One Indiabulls and Indiabulls Finance Centre in central Mumbai for 730 million dollars (about Rs 5,088 crore).
Over the past one year, the company has been streamlining its real estate portfolio by the existing office and residential projects in markets like Chennai.
Indiabulls Real Estate was incorporated in 2006 with focus on construction and development of residential, commercial and special economic zone projects across major metros.
On April 5, private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance announced a merger plan in an all-stock deal.
The merged entity, to be called Indiabulls Lakshmi Vilas Bank, will be among the top eight private banks in India by size and profitability. The plan is awaiting regulatory approvals. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:20 IST

Healthians launches operations in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthians, India's largest health test at home service has entered Mumbai and Pune with the acqui-hiring of Mumbai based Wow Web Solutions Private Limited that runs Healthy Labs - A B2B diagnostic logistic service provider. As a part of the deal all Healthy La

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:41 IST

Mega real estate event 'Billion Dreams' closes Square Yards...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, successfully closed its mega global real estate roadshow calendar 2018-19 with 'Billion Dreams'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:37 IST

Giftalove.com announces rapid 3-hour delivery of gifts in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an internet driven world, where anything or everything can be availed with just a few clicks on the phone, the facility of three-hour delivery is certainly a blessing in disguise.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Stocks gain marginally in early hours amid volatile trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally in volatile trading during early hours on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy cut interest rates marginally on expected lines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Forevermark hosts business transformation programme at London...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently organised a customised programme on 'Leading Business Transformation' for their authorized retailers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in Shanghai at t

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:20 IST

Earn high returns on Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a Low Repo...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 6(ANI/BusinessWire India): In yet another surprise move, the RBI has cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:12 IST

CAIA announces the launch of Financial Data Professional (FDP)...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global leader in alternative investment education, is today announcing the formal launch of an entirely new credential designed for financial analysts working alongside data scient

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

APIS India hits Rs 102 crore revenue in FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): APIS India, India's one of the oldest FMCG brands, specializing in honey trading and manufacturing, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone of Rs 102Cr for the Fiscal Year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

VadVis - revolutionizing company registration and tax filing...

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Starting a business is never easy. Right from setting up supply & demand to company registrations, tax filings and other obligations - only an entrepreneur can know the pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:57 IST

DLF5 residents plant seeds for a sustainable future

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): The Magnolias Club at DLF5, in collaboration with Garbage Free India (GFI) celebrated this World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive and educating the children and adults of their responsibility towards protecting the environment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:10 IST

SM Freshy takes a unique initiative; connects North-east to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): North-eastern brands, in general hold the nostalgia of authenticity and natural origin. While brands are many, only a few names have been able to make an impact.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST

US Cranberries Ice Cream Carnival being held in NCR in June

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Summer is at its peak, and what is better than ice cream to beat the heat.

Read More
iocl