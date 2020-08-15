IndiaFilings pledges to launch 10,000 startups under Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Aug 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has made tremendous progress in improving ease of doing business in India through various measures to simplify the company registration process.

On the eve of 74th Indian Independence, India's largest cloud-based business registration and compliance services platform IndiaFilings.com has taken a pledge to help over 10,000 startups register their business under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

From 142 to 77th place on 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings in merely four years, India has made tremendous progress to make it simpler for Entrepreneurs to register a company.

The government has streamlined various services and simplified the forms to make same-day incorporation of the company possible in India.

Further, with the introduction of SPICE forms, the entire process of obtaining various registrations like GST, PF, professional tax, and opening of bank account has also been integrated. Thus, the stage is now set for Indian entrepreneurs to easily start a business and build a self-reliant India.

IndiaFilings.com is a platform built in India and owned 100 per cent by Indian entities that help lakhs of entrepreneurs each year with various services like incorporation, tax filing, GST registration, accounting, and payroll processing. Started in 2013, the company currently has over 500 employees across seven offices.

"With this nationwide campaign, we are striving to make the registration process simpler for all startups. The attractiveness of this unique initiative increases as not just registrations; we are offering a bunch of services available at our platform including accounting and loan offerings from banks. I think there is no better time to launch a business, as the country is coming out of lockdown and there is lots of unfulfilled demand everywhere," said Reeni Samuel, COO at IndiaFilings.

Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission, IndiaFilings will offer various business startup services at a very nominal cost. Also, those signing up under this initiative will be provided access to other software for accounting and HR at no additional cost for one year.

"With our own version of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, we are offering all the legal and regulatory help to the young ensuring their business dreams remain compliant and continually growing," added Reeni Samuel, COO, IndiaFilings.

The sole mission of this initiative is to put India on the road to self-reliance, to join the operation, please visit www.indiafilings.com.

