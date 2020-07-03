IndiaFirst Life to offer exclusive COVID-19 and Hospital Cash Cover to Bank of Baroda Credit Cardholders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has associated with BOB Financial Services Limited (BOB Financial), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, to offer a unique group insurance covering that provides financial support upon hospitalisation or on COVID-19 diagnosis.

BOB Financial has a range of credit card customers who will be able to opt for this insurance benefit by IndiaFirst Life, at the click of a button.

"We are excited to connect with and offer our services to Bank of Baroda Credit Cardholders. Through this alliance, customers who opt for IndiaFirst Life Insurance Hospi Care plan can avail the benefits, in case of COVID-19 positive diagnosis as well as hospitalisation due to any other reason for more than 24 hours. In line with our #CustomerFirst philosophy, we have ensured that individuals can have a seamless end-to-end digital onboarding experience as they opt for Ghar Baithe Insurance on our website," said Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited.

"We are glad to partner with IndiaFirst Life to cater to our digitally savvy customers' needs and offer them a quick, simple and a hassle-free experience. Through this alliance, we will be offering our Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers a convenient, competitively priced and easily accessible insurance plan, which is a COVID-19 cum Hospital Cash Benefit product. Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers can voluntarily enrol online and select from Frequency, Cash Benefit/Hospitalisation benefit options," said Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited.

