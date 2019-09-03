IndiaMart offers a platform to 88 million registered buyers
IndiaMart offers a platform to 88 million registered buyers

IndiaMart leads Series A investment in Vyapar business accounting software for MSMEs

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:20 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India's largest online business-to-business marketplace -- IndiaMart -- on Tuesday announced its investment in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for small businesses.
IndiaMart led the Series A investment round in Simply Vyapar Apps, owner of Vyapar, of Rs 36 crore along with the participation of existing investors India Quotient and Axilor.
Vyapar is an invoice accounting and stock inventory app with one million plus downloads and 4.6 app rating on Google Playstore. Small and medium businesses can use their app or desktop version for billing Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoices, managing stock inventory and accounting solutions.
"This investment in Vyapar, that is solving the complex billing and accounting needs of MSMEs in a simplified manner is aligned with our long- term vision to make doing business easy for millions of businesses by providing them tech-enabled easy and cost-effective solutions," said IndiaMart's Managing Director Dinesh Agarwal.
As of June 30, the company offers a platform to 88 million registered buyers to search from 62 million products and services, and get connected to over 5.6 million suppliers.
Vyapar's founder Sumit Agarwal said: "Our vision is to digitise every business in India and simplify the business processes that help them grow. IndiaMart's scale and expertise will help us achieve this goal faster, in turn transforming the MSME landscape in India." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:39 IST

Cabinet clears Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:28 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex crashes by 770 points on dismal macro data, Nifty PSU...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices suffered bruising losses on Tuesday in all-round selling led by bank, financial, metal and auto stocks after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Cabinet approves recapitalisation of IDBI

New Delhi,[India] Sep 3 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with a one-time infusion of Rs 9,300 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:01 IST

TVS Motor company registers sales growth of 4 pc in August 2019...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,455 units in August 2019 as against sales of 279,465 in July 2019, and 343,217 units in the month of August 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Ashok Leyland becomes the first CV maker to get BS-VI...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Tuesday it has become the first lndian original equipment manufacturer to meet the Bharat Stage VI emission norms across its fu

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:29 IST

UTI Mutual Fund selects Resulticks to power its omni-channel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced that UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF), one of India's largest investment managers, has selected Resulticks as its partner to drive its outcome-driven strategy around omnichannel customer

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:28 IST

Praxis Healthcare Investor Report 2019 uncovers value creation...

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, launched its flagship report for the Healthcare sector 'Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019', today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:55 IST

PSU Bank index falls 3.7 pc after merger plan, PNB and Canara...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) traded under pressure on Tuesday after the government last week unveiled a mega-plan to merge 10 of them for creating four stronger lenders with countrywide networks and global reach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:34 IST

Tata Steel announces closure of manufacturing unit in Welsh

London [Britain], Sep 3 (ANI): Tata Steel has announced the closure of a manufacturing plant in southern Welsh city of Newport.

Read More
iocl