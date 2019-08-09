Indian Bank Signs up Corporate Agency with Chola MS
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:18 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Bank, a premier Public Sector bank has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd (Chola MS) for distribution of the latter's insurance products to Indian Bank customers.
Under the agreement, Cholamandalam MS insurance products ranging from motor, home, health PA, and travel insurance, and SME and commercial line of business, such as fire, engineering and marine insurance, will be offered through traditional and digital platform to Indian Bank customers.
"We are delighted to partner with Chola MS for bringing best-in-class non-life insurance products to our customers. The partnership will greatly benefit our customers and through this alliance, our customers will get a wide range of innovative products to cover their valuable assets. Both Indian Bank and Chola MS seek to fulfill the non-life insurance needs of bank's customers", said Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Bank.
"Today, two great institutions headquartered in Chennai123 are coming together for a longstanding partnership and we are privileged to be the General Insurance partner of choice for Indian Bank. By aligning the bank's vision of commitment to excellence and focus on adding value to customer and mission 'To be a Common Man's Bank', with Chola MS core brand essence of T3 (Trust / Transparency / Technology), we hope to bring forth unique customized products for the bank's customers, empathetic claims services and robust technology integration to seamlessly provide a unique buying experience for Indian Bank customers. We are committed to working together with the Indian Bank team to ensure that customers have access to the best of insurance protection for their personal and business needs", said Gopalarathnam, Managing Director of Chola MS.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

