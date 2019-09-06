Indian business and innovation summit to be held in Singapore on Sep 9, 10

The event is being organised by the Indian High Commission in Singapore
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:53 IST

Singapore, Sep 6 (ANI): A business and innovation summit will be held here on September 9 and 10 to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office and take economic ties between India and Singapore to a new level.
About 90 speakers from government, business and technology sectors from India and Singapore will participate in 25 sessions during the summit titled 'India-Singapore: The Next Phase.'
They will debate priorities, policies and initiatives to accelerate India's economic growth for achieving the target of a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024. The event is being organised by the Indian High Commission in Singapore.
An exhibition featuring over 80 startups including 65 from India and 20 from Singapore will be held, according to an official statement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan will address a ministerial plenary moderated by Prof Tommy Koh, Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will hold a similar session with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.
A business event will focus on cooperation between the two countries in core areas including the financial sector, infrastructure, urban development, real estate, logistics, regional trade, water, agro-tech, food processing and skill development to set the agenda and momentum for the next five years.
It will be a platform to project the government's strategic outlook and economic agenda; provide opportunities for investors, companies and startups in and operating out of Singapore to interact with policy makers as well as corporate and tech leaders from India; enhance India's profile and presence in the southeast Asia's regional hub; and accelerate the momentum in India-Singapore economic partnership.
Business chambers like CII, FICCI and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry will participate along with sectoral delegations. Besides, state delegations from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand will interact with policy makers and other relevant stakeholders.
