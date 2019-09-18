Indian business travellers more health-conscious during trips: CWT Research

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Nearly 54 per cent of business travellers from India work hard to adhere to their health and wellness routines while 40 per cent try but find it challenging, according to a new research by global business-to-business-for-employees (B2B4E) travel management platform Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT).

The amenities most commonly used by Indian business travellers include hotel gyms (58 per cent), hotel swimming pools (48 per cent) and in-room equipment such as yoga mats and stationary bikes (47 per cent).

Half of the Indian respondents surveyed also indicated that they work out more while on the road while only 6 per cent do not typically work out during business trips. Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) said they eat healthier when travelling for business -- the highest number globally.

Responses were collected from more than 2,700 business travellers who travelled for business four or more times in the previous year.

"Sticking to your regular routine on business trips can be challenging for various reasons, such as limited options or tight schedules," said CWT India Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sinha.

"You are focused on your work and trying to make the most of your trip, so you do not have time to search for a gym or affordable healthy eating options if they are not easily accessible," he said.

By creating travel policies that factor these things in, such as allowing travellers to stay at hotels with fitness facilities and ensuring their meal allowance is enough to cover healthy food choices, companies can create a much better travel experience for their employees, said Sinha.

Among regions, travellers in Asia Pacific are likely to work out more (33 per cent) while abroad compared to travellers in Americas (23 per cent) and Europe (21 per cent). On the flipside, Europe business travellers are less likely to work out while on the road (48 per cent) versus travellers in Americas (38 per cent) and Asia Pacific (32 per cent). (ANI)

