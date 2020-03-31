Indian crypto exchange obtains global license and partners with Mobikwik

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI/ PRNewswire): BuyUcoin has announced its foray into the global crypto markets, when it was granted the Crypto trade and wallet license in Estonia. The Delhi based company plans to offer its platform into countries with legal framework and regulation for crypto currencies.

The historic judgment by Supreme Court earlier this month rejuvenated the cryptocurrency industry and there is a shared optimism among the investors, traders, enthusiasts, experts related to the future viability of a supportive legal framework for the digital asset products and service providers. Experts have termed these events as the era of 'Indian Crypto Renaissance.'

"Some call it an exchange of value some call it a stock and some call it a good/commodity. There may be no difficulty in accepting the divergence of views, if those views are not driven by fear of regulation", the Supreme Court judgment said.

"The incredible judgment will lead to economic growth, job creation, investment opportunities along with overall mass adoption for blockchain and cryptocurrency-based products and services. At BuyUcoin, we strive to become the first Indian crypto startup to achieve mainstream international success and global recognition," said Shivam Thakral, CEO & Co-Founder, BuyUcoin.

After the upliftment of the RBI curb, BuyUcoin entered into a partnership with Mobikwik which further allows Indian users with the ease of simple smartphone-based transactions to buy or sell crypto assets.

The company further plans to enlighten and empower people with the concept of cryptocurrency as it has been noticed that India has been plagued with issues related to a lack of awareness around the workings of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

The current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic spread all around the world has led to most of the firms shutting down their offices and adopt remote work policies to adapt to the hostile situation.

"BuyUcoin has announced an initiative to contribute its part in the fight against this hostile situation. We will donate 15% of our exchange trading fees to the COVID-19 RELIEF FUND for the next 3 months to help the Indian government in its battle against coronavirus," said Thakral.

