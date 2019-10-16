Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric

Indian eco-friendly batteries win Schneider Electric's 2019 student competition in Barcelona

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:37 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the winning team of Go Green in the city 2019, its international student case study competition. Nimisha Varma and Naveen Suman of Team Aloe e-Cell from Rajasthan Technical University took the top honours in the competition.
Schneider Electric India received over 8000 registrations for the Go Green competition from the country. The top 49 teams made it to India semi-finals after an evaluation by technical experts from multiple fields. In this process, the top 14 teams presented their idea to the technical leaders in Go Green in the city India Finale.
The finalists from India joined the global finals in Barcelona where they were in competition with eight teams. Team Aloe e-Cell emerged as winners in the Go Green Global Finale. Team Aloe e-Cell composed of students Nimisha and Naveen created 1.5v batteries made up of aloe vera and a few herbal extracts. These batteries are eco-friendly and they do not cause soil, water or air pollution as no hazardous metals like lead and mercury are used. In addition, it is not explosive and is safe for human use as explosive electrolytes like Potassium Hydroxide are not present.
Executive judges from Schneider Electric and academia highly evaluated the team's problem definition, realistic solution, and great presentation. Additionally, Aloe e-Cell gives 1.5 volts of potential which can replace the dry cell and alkaline batteries of AA & AAA size and can be used for low to high drain devices
"We can actually find the solutions of complex problems around us. Schneider Electric's emphasis on clean, green and sustainable energy usage is also our passion", said Team Aloe e-Cell. "Go Green in the city was an awesome experience to learn from and network with a lot of people around the world. We encourage young innovators to be bold and share their ideas!", added the Team Aloe e-Cell.
Finding bold ideas to empower all to make the most of their energy and resources
Announced at the recent Climate Week NYC 2019, Schneider Electric takes a collaborative approach to sustainability in alignment with the UN Sustainability Development Goals.
"Whether it's in our business decisions, people agenda or governance, our commitment to sustainability is in everything we do. But we need to do more. Go Green is a way for us to support the future generation to think outside the box. Through their ideas, we can co-create the future. Schneider Electric empowers all to make the most of their energy and resources. We are all in this together", commented Olivier Blum, Schneider Chief Human Resources Officer.
Launching the 2020 edition in celebration of the tenth anniversary
Launched in 2011, interest in Go Green in the city has grown exponentially. More than 113,000 students registered and submitted 18,800 ideas over the past nine years. This year alone in 2019, Schneider Electric received more than 23,000 applications from 165 countries and over 3,000 students submitted their ideas, a new record for the competition.
16 finalist students from the USA, Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Philippines, UK, Turkey, and Spain made their final presentations at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit Barcelona. It was a great learning opportunity for students as 3,500 industry professionals gathered to discuss the digital transformation of energy management and automation.
Schneider Electric also announced the launch of its tenth edition under the new name of 'Schneider Go Green'. 16 finalist students will be invited to the global final competition at the Innovation Summit Las Vegas in June 2020. The global winning team will have an opportunity to visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Greentown Labs in Boston to network with cleantech start-ups in the USA.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

