Indian economy is doing very well, most countries want to benefit with India: Moroccan minister

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Indian economy is doing very well and most of the countries want to benefit from the best practices, Morocco's Delegate Minister of Investment Mohcine Jazouli said on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohcine Jazouli said, "Indian economy is doing very well, thanks to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who is a visionary. Most of the countries want to benefit from the best practices of Indian companies and the Indian government. We consider India as a success story."



Jazouli said that India is one of the largest fastest-growing economies of the world and has a lot of success stories. "We want to benefit from India's experience, mainly from financial technologies, and automobile," the minister said, adding, "We can share the experience in renewable energy as Morocco has 40 per cent of production of energy coming from renewable sources."

Jazouli spoke to ANI just after having a bilateral meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the 12th edition of FICCI 'MASSMERIZE' conference held here.

The Moroccan Minister said, "We met and discussed about the cooperation with India. We can use Morocco as a manufacturing and industrial platform for India. On behalf of Morocco, we invited Indian companies to come and invest in Morocco. So, they can reach a market of almost USD 2.5 billion consumers. Morocco has free trade agreements with countries like the US and European countries as well." (ANI)

