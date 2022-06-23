Indian equities witness volatile trading; Sensex rises 415 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Indian stock market key indices witnessed volatile trading on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex slumping around 750 points from its day's high dragged by around two per cent slump in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 415.55 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 52,238.08 points at 1.36 pm, against its previous day's close at 51,822.53 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 51,972.75 points and surged to a high of 52,516.79 points in the morning trade. The Sensex slipped into the red in the afternoon session touching a low of 51,632.85 points. However, the index turned positive again.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 101.70 points or 0.66 per cent higher at 15,515.00 points against its previous day's close at 15,413.30 points.



The Nifty opened in the positive at 15,451.55 points and surged to a high of 15,628.45 points. The Nifty slipped into the red in the afternoon session touching a low of 15,367.50 points.

Maruti Suzuki surged 4.45 per cent to Rs 8128.40. Asian Paints rose 2.73 per cent to Rs 2741.15. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 2.63 per cent to Rs 1010.50. Tata Consultancy Services jumped 2.55 per cent to Rs 3304.20. Bharti Airtel rose 2.57 per cent to Rs 659.30.

ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys were among the major Sensex gainers.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.42 per cent down at Rs 2469.55. The scrip hit a low of Rs 2446 in the intra-day.

Eight of the 30 Sensex scrips were trading in the red. Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Titan were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

