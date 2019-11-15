Winners proudly display their prestigious Sword of Honour safety awards
Winners proudly display their prestigious Sword of Honour safety awards

Indian Firms win maximum number of safety 'Oscars' this year

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a major boost to workplace safety in India, Indian companies recently won the maximum number of the prestigious Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour safety awards given by the British Safety Council.
41 Indian winners were among the 84 organisations from across the globe which were awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council. Nine global companies were also awarded the Globe of Honour.
Each year, the British Safety Council presents the Sword of Honour to companies around the world for health and safety management excellence and the Globe of Honour for excellence in environmental management. This year the award ceremony will be held on 22 November at Merchant Taylor's Hall in the City of London.
A large number of Indian winners is an evidence that Indian companies began to prioritise the safety of their employees. This has not always been the case. Studies have stated that limited budgets have been one of the top challenges for Indian companies to drive workplace health, safety and wellbeing initiatives. In India, around 80 per cent of the estimated 465 million-strong workforce is not protected by the existing health and safety legal framework. The situation seems to be slowly changing, as reflected by the growing number of Indian companies which won the awards this year.
The winning organisations came from a wide range of industry sectors in India, the UK, Europe and the Middle East, covering a host of sectors including education, energy construction, food and beverage, leisure, logistics, manufacturing, retail and transport etc.
Among the companies which won the Sword of Honour award were: Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd, (APRL), Asian Paints Ltd (Rohtak Plant), Shriram Alkali and Chemicals, sites of DLF Power and Services across India, sites of JK Tyre and Industries Limited, GMR Warora Energy Limited - Maharashtra, sites of L&T, Mindspace Hyderabad and SRF Limited - Packaging Films Business, Bagdoon, Pithampur etc.
"The Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour awards recognise and reward the organisations that demonstrated the best health and safety performance, or environmental management, or both in the case of a few companies. These organisations are leading the global efforts to make all workplaces safe, healthy and sustainable. They have demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel a proven track record of excellence in managing risks to workers' health and safety and/or to the environment from the organisations' activities. I would like to congratulate all the winners on behalf of the British Safety Council," said Hemant Sethi, Country Head, British Safety Council India.
Organisations from around the world who have achieved the top grade in the British Safety Council's Five- Star Audit are eligible to apply for the awards. To achieve the awards, organisations should be fully committed to both excellent standards and continuous improvement.
The British Safety Council is one of the world's leading health, safety and environmental organisations. It has been helping companies across the globe to look after their people for over 60 years. Its aim is to keep all workers as safe and healthy as possible through campaigning, training and practical guidance.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:58 IST

Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness W

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:52 IST

UK India Business Council launches socio-economic impact campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India business Council has launched a campaign to highlight the importance of the socio-economic contribution that UK businesses make in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Salaries are not subject to GST, clarifies CBIC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Salaries are not subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified on Friday, adding that no GST has been demanded on salaries paid to chief executive officers or employees.

Read More
iocl