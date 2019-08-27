Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur honours Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha with the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award'

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bipul Sinha, the co-founder and CEO of Rubrik, a unicorn tech company and world's first Cloud Data Management platform for hybrid cloud enterprises, was today honoured with the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' from his alma mater the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

The award recognizes individuals who have achieved the highest levels of professional success in their respective fields. Prior American technology executive recipients of this award include Sundar Pichai, Google CEO.

"I'm honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award. The world-class engineering education I received at IIT Kharagpur has been foundational to my success in technology. Additionally, I'm fortunate to count many fellow IIT alumni as colleagues and business partners", shared Bipul Sinha.

Sinha drove the founding and funding of Rubrik and was the founding investor at Nutanix and Hootsuite. He holds several patents in distributed computing, a Bachelor of Technology in electrical engineering from IIT Kharagpur, and an MBA from the Wharton School, where he was a Palmer Scholar.

Under Sinha's leadership, Rubrik has grown to a valuation of USD 3.3 billion and 1600 employees in less than six years. Rubrik has become known for its hyper-growth as well as its transparent company culture.

In addition, Sinha is the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Confluera and a venture partner at Lightspeed. Prior to this, he held senior engineering positions at Oracle Corporation, IBM and American Megatrends. He currently serves on the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board of Directors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


