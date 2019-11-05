Economic slowdown dampened urban and rural consumer sentiment in India
Economic slowdown dampened urban and rural consumer sentiment in India

Indian jewellery demand of 101.6 tonnes in Q3 a third lower y-o-y: WGC

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Gold jewellery demand in India fell to 101.6 tonnes during July to September, down 32 per cent from 148.8 tonnes in the same period of last year, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.
The demand suffered as consumer confidence fell further over concerns around the slowing economy. Several indicators -- such as lower sales volumes reported by large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and domestic car as well as two-wheeler sales -- pointed towards a slowdown in both urban and rural demand.
Weak sentiment due to a liquidity crunch, excessive monsoon rains in some states and the absence of any festivals also influenced demand in the Q3 quarter.
Demand received no support from the domestic price either. The gold price rally powered ahead during the quarter: it breached the Rs 35,000 per 10 gramme level in mid-July and continued climbing to Rs 38,795 per 10 gramme by the end of August before reaching an all-time high of Rs 39,011 per 10 gramme during the first week of September.
The two-month leap of about Rs 5,000 per 10 gramme -- from Rs 34,006 per 10 gramme at the end of June -- caught consumers completely off-guard, prompting many to delay buying.
Despite a correction in the final few weeks of the quarter -- due to the decrease in the international gold price and a strengthening rupee -- the impact on demand was muted as it coincided with Pitru-Paksha, an inauspicious 16 lunar day period from September 13 to 28 during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.
Demand was further dented by a 2.5 per cent rise in the customs duty to 12.5 per cent. This higher rate hit sentiment among both the gold trade and consumers and fresh jewellery purchases suffered as a result. Consumers preferred gold-to-gold exchanges, which accounted for an average of 50 to 60 per cent of purchases while retailers wound down existing stocks.
Wedding-related purchases provided some support during the quarter. Wedding days in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka supported jewellery demand during August and September.
But volumes were 15 to 20 per cent lower year-on-year due to the higher gold price. Jewellery retailers attempted to counter this by offering promotions -- such as discounts on labour charges -- but with limited impact. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:23 IST

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming India's cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:21 IST

PVR Cinemas Celebrated Halloween with Exclusive Screening of Horror Films

New Delhi [India] Nov 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India organized 'Horror Nights' to celebrate Halloween 2019, screening hand-picked horror films 'A Quiet Place' and 'Pet Sematary' across metros and tier 1 cities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:20 IST

Marks & Spencer Reliance Continues to Deliver Sustainable Growth in India

New Delhi [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marks & Spencer Reliance India, the iconic British brand, has continued its growth and expansion in the market with a strong financial performance in FY18/19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:18 IST

Oakridger Nikhil transforms an Anganwadi to a modern-day pre-school

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridger Nikhil Arimilli, a grade 12 student from Oakridge International School, who took it upon himself to create opportunities in places of lost hopes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:20 IST

New business stabilises but output remains in contraction: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian service sector activity declined for the second straight month in October, the first back-to-back reduction since the second quarter of fiscal year 2017-18, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:57 IST

Biocon's Biologics drug products facility gets nod from US FDA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday it has received an establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its biologics drug product facility here, reaffirming its global scale manufacturing capability for high

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:18 IST

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday despite buoyancy in global markets amid positive signs over US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:24 IST

CII appreciates Govt stance on RCEP agreement

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) appreciated the government's stance to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, and vowed to continue working to integrate India's economy with that of the world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:36 IST

Raheja Revanta bags the Award for Luxury Residential Project of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a glittering event organised by The Times of India, Raheja Revanta was adjudged as the winner of 'Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:34 IST

Vasitum - Noida based start-up plans to revolutionise...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Glassdoor research shows that on an average, you are against 250 resumes whenever you apply for a job.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Jigsaw Academy's Full Stack Data Science Program recognized by NASSCOM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, today announced the recognition by NASSCOM for its Full-stack Data science program.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:30 IST

Unsung Social Crusaders awarded Mother Teresa Memorial Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/Digpu): The following articulate and dauntlessly courageous social crusaders were honoured with the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice in the field of Contemporary Forms of Slavery:

Read More
iocl