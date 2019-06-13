Indian Law Firm M/S Solicis Lex enhancing its presence worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mumbai-based Indian law firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on the global map.

It currently has an approximate strength of 150 lawyers across seven cities in India and having associates in eight countries namely USA, Israel, China, UAE, UK, Bahrain, Canada, and New Zealand. It is likely to expand to Australia, Japan and the EU soon.

Advocate Priya Turakhia, wife of a Chartered Accountant, Mahendra Turakhia has recently joined as a partner of M/S Solicis Lex. Turakhia, the mother of famous/renowned 'Turakhia Brothers', Serial Entrepreneurs who sold off Media.net, an ad-technology company, founded with personal investments in 2010, to Chinese Investors for a whopping USD 900 million in August 2016. A consortium led by Zhiyong Zhang, Chairman of Beijing Miteno Communication Technology, bought the company.

Advocate Ameet Mehta, Founder and Partner of M/s Solicis Lex, is not only a lawyer but also an Engineer and MBA Graduate and a student of Leeds University and London Business School.

The law firm practices in Civil, Criminal, Immigration, RERA, Conveyance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Infrastructure, Media, Family Laws, IPR and Trademark, Consumer, Banking, Cyber Law, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Arbitration, Investment Banking, Direct and Indirect Tax Planning and Management, Wealth Preservation and Protection Services etc.

The law firm has consistently not only maintained but also enhanced its goodwill and brand in most of its areas of practice and has slowly moved up the ladder to increase their market share.

The trends of Indian and International Law Firms' Mergers and Acquisitions and Diversification have been becoming more and more frequent with each passing year.

While India has seen many churning of Law Firms in recent times, Law Firms are considering merging /acquiring/diversifying to enhance the value of their firm and ensure its growth for their organisation. Beyond due diligence, there is a hefty amount of inner searching and deliberation that is normally conducted before making any long-term commitment to / for a law firm.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

