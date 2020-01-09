Indian media house, Little Letters Linked, grabs attention of many youngsters

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI/Digpu): We all have scribbled down a few lines of poetry sitting on the last bench at some point in our life, right? Now, what if we tell you that this passion and hobby can get a platform outside your regular school and college? Yes, a place where art and talent are appreciated.

Introducing to you, Little Letters Linked, founded by Shagun Singh in 2018. Little Letters Linked aka LLL, as they call it is a platform for micro-tales and musings. Upon receiving a heart-warming response, they are now headed also towards becoming one of the most promising media houses in India delivering quality content in the form of videos, texts, live events, etc.

Little Letters Linked was started as a mere hobby of writing, as stated by Shagun.

"We believe that small ideas can do wondrous things if given a proper platform. LLL aims to encourage all writers and poets to showcase their talent to the world." Singh, who has completed an executive degree from IIM Rohtak enjoys photography and designing apart from his love for writing," he said.

Being an introvert, he finds peace in writing and believes it allows him the freedom from the judgment of letting out his fears. Well, he goes by the quote, "Good words are worth much, and cost little."

As the chief executive officer of Little Letters Linked, he also shared with us the company's growth plans. This included the addition of lots of new and quality content on their website as well as social media platforms.

The present insights, business and other fun facts!

As of now, Little Letters Linked is worth over 5,00,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on Facebook. The huge achievement earned in such a short period of time shows the exclusive work done by the whole team.

They have also collaborated with brands such as Oyo Rooms, Uber Eats, Daniel Wellington, Daily Objects, Biryani By Kilo, Shri Ram College of Commerce and many more from the lifestyle and literature industry.

Today, their social media platform has a count of 7000 plus snippets successfully attracting over ten million weekly impressions. The platform is a great hit among a wide section of the society starting from school and college students and going up to middle-aged people.

Well, this is only what the demographics readout. Yet, we feel a person of every age enjoys these touching tales which are extremely relatable, which is another reason for their success and high engagement rate.

Based in Delhi NCR, the company soon plans to host events in other metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc. as requested by their million fans.

Soon, you will enjoy book reviews, movie reviews, e-commerce merchandise, more events, blogs, vlogs and of course, lots of tales and snippets which leave a warm smile on your face.

"We are working towards creating valuable content for our audience. The idea behind it is to keep our viewers updated about the latest happenings around them," added Singh.

He further told us that Little Letters Linked has been successfully functioning as a full-fledged media house since the launch of their official website.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

