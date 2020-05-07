Indian Peroxide Limited donates hydrogen peroxide for coronavirus disinfection and sanitation drive

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Indian Peroxide Limited (IPL), one of the largest producers of hydrogen peroxide, has shown commitment to co-operate with the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Administration to defeat the Coronavirus epidemic in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has provided a large quantity of Hydrogen Peroxide chemical under its CSR initiative, free of cost to the district administration from its Dahej (Gujarat) plant, the chemical is environmentally friendly and will create around 120 tons of disinfectant solution, which will be used to stop Coronavirus spread in different locations in the district.

IPL Chairman Anil Kumar Tyagi handed over H2O2 to the Senior Project Engineer (Public Health) SC Mishra yesterday after a conversation with the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the administration Praveen Mishra.

"We will do everything possible to assist the government to save the country from the Coronavirus. There will be no shortage of disinfectant solution and we are also open to provide hydrogen peroxide solution in other cities of Uttar Pradesh to maintain the health and hygiene of the general public. The quantity provided is worth 5 lakh rupees and is free of cost for humanity and national service," said Tyagi.

A total of 10 tons of hydrogen peroxide (35 per cent concentration) provided by IPL will make up to 120 tons of disinfectant solution for the disinfectant drive.

In the current scenario, the 3 per cent concentration hydrogen peroxide solution is widely used and authorized disinfectant by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Countries like China, Korea, UAE, Hong Kong, Israel widely use H2O2 in all public places, hospitals, and homes, etc. to counter the spread of Coronavirus.

Hydrogen Peroxide is an effective disinfectant to use against the Coronavirus epidemic that persists on inanimate surfaces and surroundings. A good broad spectrum of bactericidal and antiviral properties combined with excellent stability and environmentally friendly characteristics make hydrogen peroxide an ideal disinfectant for virus inactivation. This all-purpose solution releases oxygen and water when used as a sanitizer which is cost-effective and non-toxic in nature.

Hydrogen Peroxide has been used regularly to sterilize medical devices and mild antiseptic has been used on the skin to prevent minor cuts, scratches, and burn infections. A 3 per cent concentration solution of hydrogen peroxide is considered safe and used by consumers.

