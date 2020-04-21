Indian professionals feel confident about future opportunities: LinkedIn's index

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): LinkedIn's inaugural Workforce Confidence Index in India shows a sense of cautious optimism about the future with a composite score of plus 53 for the week of April 1 to 7.

Those surveyed feel confident about long-term outlook but are troubled with overarching concerns in the short-term regarding the availability of jobs, company's financial situation and the impact of these factors on their incomes and personal savings.

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index is based on an online survey of more than 1,000 members and uses a scale from minus 100 to plus 100 to reflect professionals' current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression and their expectations going forward.

The survey shows that nearly half of Indian professionals are confident about achieving financial betterment in the next six months, while three out of five professionals believe they will achieve career progression in the next year.

Indians are also optimistic about long-term economic stability, as findings show that 72 per cent of Indian professionals are confident about their companies bouncing back in the next two years.

The survey shows that while 42 per cent of Indian professionals will increase their time spent in job search in the next two weeks, 64 per cent will increase their focus on learning. This showcases the sense of determination among Indian professionals to navigate through these challenging times.

The report also highlighted the pandemic's impact on the personal finances of Indian professionals where a quarter of the Indian workforce (25 per cent) reported a decrease in their incomes, while 39 per cent reported a dip in personal savings, 42 per cent in personal spending and 31 per cent in the number of investments.

"Based on the findings, it is reassuring to see a majority of India's workforce remain confident about long-term outlook and determined in the short-term to upskill, pivot and adapt," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

"We believe that exercising healthy doses of the 3Cs -- confidence, caution and compassion -- can help us navigate these challenging times," he said in a statement.

"As we live through a pandemic, the perception of our workforce has become even more crucial to understand, and the bi-weekly index will help us keep a pulse check on the confidence of India's professional community," said Gupta. (ANI)

