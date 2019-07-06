Petoo
Petoo

Indian QSR chain Petoo hires Airtel's Ex-Director Hanumant Shukla as Chief Sales Office

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 12:03 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based Petoo, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) which has rapidly grown to ten cities in the last few months, welcomes Hanumanth Shukla to their leadership team in the newly-created position of Chief Sales Officer.
Hanumant brings 27 years of sales experience spanning across industries, including FMCG and Telecom, in setting up, turning around and scaling up various businesses across the globe. From building the team from scratch and designing and executing a highly effective distributed sales strategy, he helped Airtel Money Zambia scale up from USD 100 million to USD 4 billion through kiosk-led manual atm model which made Airtel Money the number 1 player in the market. He will be adding his expertise in strategic, analytical and operational execution at Petoo Sales division to lead its audacious goal of 1100 stores by 2020.
Besides his last leadership role at Airtel Zambia, he's recognized for his proficiency spans across Business Strategy, Partner Management, P&L Management and Stakeholder Management for iconic companies like Coca Cola, Airtel, Idea, Godrej, and Goodricke.
Petoo is aiming to fulfill its vision of building a national brand of Indian Quick Service restaurant with Industry leaders who bring expertise in driving multi-cultural and cross-functional resources. Recently, they have also on-boarded Nilesh Krishnarao, (Ex-COO, Tonguestun, which was acquired by Zomato) as their Chief Experience Officer.
Petoo is the result of some very insightful research and is solving customer pain-points of serving consistent, quality Indian Food in a quick, easy and modern format with a great focus on food science and technology. The team at Petoo understands that Indian cuisine holds a significant place on the global stage and it's also the need of the evolving customers.
It has also built a unique solution which eliminates the need of chefs at each store level, which is unheard of in an Indian restaurant context and removes the dependency on cold/frozen logistics network, making its restaurants viable in even the most remote parts of India.
Backed by Infosys founders and founded by IIT alumni and serial entrepreneurs, Ritesh Dwivedy, Abhishek Mandal and Kumar Setu, who also have extensive experience in food, hospitality, and IT/ITeS, they have grown to 45 outlets in last one year since it started rolling out its franchisee restaurants. With an asset-light model and an investment of only Rs 20 lakhs, it offers good ROIs within 24 months of the establishment to its franchise owners.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

