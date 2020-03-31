Indian Staffing Federation announces Farhan Azmi, Founder & MD of Futurz Staffing Solutions, as VP executive board 2020-22

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI/ Digpu): Indian Staffing Federation, the apex body of flexi staffing industry in India, recently announced its new Executive Board for the term 2020-22. Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management, Quess Corp was elected as the President of ISF whereas Farhan Azmi, Founder and MD, Futurz Staffing Solutions was announced as the Vice President of the board.

Other elected members of the General Executive Board included Bhavna Udernani, MD, Adhaan Solutions PL, Mehul Shah, MD, Collabera Technologies, Munish Kumar, CEO, FirstMeridian Group, Narayan Shukdeo Bhargava, Director, Calibehr Business Support Services PL, Paul Dupuis, CEO and MD, Randstad India PL, R P Yadav, Chairman and MD, Genius Consultants.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder and EVP, Teamlease Services Ltd, and Sameer Mehta, CEO and MD, Multiplier Brand Solutions PL. Pramod Pachisia, COO, 2 Coms Consulting PL was elected as the MSME Executive Board member and Somnath Banerjee was announced as SME Executive Board member for the aforementioned term.

"It is truly a matter of great pride to be nominated and then elected as the Vice President of the Indian Staffing Federation. The staffing industry in India is growing at an extra-ordinary pace, especially in the area of third-party of payroll services. With my appointment as VP of the Board, I look forward to dedicating my time and knowledge in achieving the organizations goal to 'staff India's growth," said Farhan Azmi.

Farhan Azmi has been in the staffing industry since 2008 and has garnered a wide spectrum of experience across industries. In fact, during the tough days of the 2008 recession Azmi became the pioneer of staffing in India.

Over the years, Azmi has played an instrumental role in contributing towards the evolution of the industry. He has many awards and accolades to his credit such as being awarded the Winner of Times Power Men Awards, Young Entrepreneur title awarded by CNBC, showcased as a 'Young Achiever' in Times of India, to name a few.

Given his reputation as 'Mr. Commitment' in the industry, Farhan Azmi has strategically laid out his plans to enhance the staffing industry in India. Flexi-staffing, a still evolving concept in India grew at 16.3%, i.e. 3.3 million in 2018. According to the report by India Staffing Federation, this number is expected to grow at 22.7%, i.e. 6.1 million workforces by the year 2021. Azmi aims to spearhead the organizations efforts towards adapting to the major changes in the industry while working towards promoting flexi-staffing.

The Indian Staffing Federation was established with a common goal of 'Staffing India's Growth'. The staffing industry in India has been gaining popularity consistently over the years, however, it is yet to be recognised as an effective means of running a business. ISF has been leading the wagon of change by providing suitable and supporting regulations.

It lays the foundation of providing a platform for recognised employment, choice of work, appropriate compensation, and health and annual benefits for the temporary workforce, which makes up 70% of the total working population of the country. With the newly elected Executive Board, Indian Staffing Federation is gearing up to revolutionise the face of staffing industry in India.

