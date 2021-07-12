Indian startup Business Upturn acquires Canadian news portal

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/PNN): Indian news startup Business Upturn has announced that it has acquired NovaScotiaToday.com; a news creation and distribution portal from Canada.

The acquisition will allow the startup to create high-value news content on the portal. The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Commenting on the deal, Vipul Sipani, founder of Business Upturn said, "We began Business Upturn with a vision to provide high-quality content to news readers across the globe. The acquisition of NovaScotiaToday.com will make our news network stronger in North America."

"The Canadian news portal will soon undergo tech changes to make it more feature-rich, thus enhancing the user experience," added Vinay Murarka, the technology partner of Business Upturn.



Nova Scotia Today has been a news source for Canadians for around five years, with adequate contributions by members of the Canadian Journalism Foundation. Widely respected for its spotlight on watchdog reporting, its content provides visitors with the latest news concerning provincial issues as well as stories affecting Canada and the world.

The portal covers varied topics such as politics, education, business, world news, culture, lifestyle, movies, gadgets, gaming, and even cybersecurity.

For the record, Business Upturn covers news from India and around the world, featuring a wide range of topics including business, entertainment, sports, real estate, national and international news, luxury, travel, and tourism. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, the portal is also available on news distribution platforms like Google News, Dailyhunt, and Flipboard.

The news media startup created a record of sorts by registering 24 million hits in 2020. It also runs news portals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This story is provided by PNN.


