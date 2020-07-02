New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Stating that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil and soldiers has been a huge "wake up" call, JSW Group's Parth Jindal on Thursday announced that his company has pledged to bring down $400 million import bill from China to zero in two years.
"The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we JSW Group have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina," Jindal tweeted.
The announcement came amid nationwide outrage against China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley with Chinese troops when they attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.
Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.
JSW Group is among the leading conglomerates in India. The group is a $14 billion company and its core sectors are Steel, Energy, Cement and Infrastructure. The company has its presence across India, South America, South Africa and Europe. (ANI)
Indian steel giant JSW Group pledges to cut down $400 million import bill from China to zero in two years
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:13 IST
