Ashoka Young Changemaker Garvita Gulhati and Founder of Why Waste?
Indian teenager representing Asia on the Board of the State of Youth

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:59 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka: Innovators for the Public is proud to announce that their 'Ashoka Young Changemaker Garvita Gulhati and Founder of Why Waste?' has been chosen to be on Board of the State of Youth amongst eight other inspirational young individuals from across the globe.
The board consists of nine phenomenal Young Changemakers, four of whom are former Children's Peace Prize winners. The other five board members are demonstrable Young Changemakers, who together represent the different continents, Garvita representing Asia.
"Here's the next revolution, a historic moment, the day when youth recognise their community and power and come together for the first time as one whole, the State of Youth", said Garvita Gulhati. "Nobody gave us a voice. Nobody listened to us. But now they don't have a choice, because that's how strong our voices are when we are one. Undivided by borders, there is only one norm here - Change", she added.
The State of Youth aims to empower the youth community (13-24 years) by building a non-political, non-religious digital "state" that transcends borders. Increasing awareness, building advocacy and creating action against the most pressing issues (the SDG's) the world faces today. The Youth Governing Board leads and oversees the overall vision of the State of Youth.
"It is critical for our future to have an ecosystem where young people could lead to change from early on in life. Garvita's efforts to change behaviour of society to create positive change are an inspiration to our country's youth. She will be a great ambassador to represent aspirations and possibilities which can be created by our country which has the world's largest youth population", said Yashveer Singh, Global Executive Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers.
