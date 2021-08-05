Indian tourists can now experience the best of Maldives

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/Mediawire): Right since July 15, 2021, when Maldives opened its international borders for Indian tourists, there has been a robust rise in vacation plans by Indians.

All inbound tourists including those who have completed the prescribed dose(s) of Covid-19 vaccines and recovered from Covid-19 should hold a negative PCR test result for a sample taken at most 96 (ninety-six) hours before departure from the first point of embarkation during their visit to Maldives.

Opting for direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru cities to Maldives, Indian tourists are enthusiastically chalking their itinerary to take to the vast expanse of clear blue waters, powdery white sands and luxurious water-borne adventures.

Maldives is naturally gifted with geographically scattered islands. All the 1190+ islands beautifully stretch along a length of 871 kilometers. The islands are grouped into a double chain of 26 atolls. Perfectly located for natural distancing extending a pleasant feeling of being one with nature.

Since natural distancing is big possibility and perfect for social distancing norms today, tourists can be completely at ease in this island nation. One of the most amazing aspects is the spectacular variation of stay options for travellers. Available for all budgets, a tourist can easily select the ideal accommodation choice according to their individual taste, preference, occasion, group size and also budgetary limitations.

RESORT STAY:



Naturally gifted with a beautiful coastline, Maldives has islands where one resort is located on one entire island. Thus, the concept of 'One Island One Resort' becomes a fabulous possibility. This makes social distancing norm possible and also presents luxurious exclusivity for couples and private groups. Indian tourists can choose from an array of leading resorts that are club-like or chic boutique resorts. Make a wise selection where your family fun is guaranteed. Couples can make their moments special by opting for remote resorts where exclusivity can enhance their sense of romance. Every resort has its own chef and crew to help the guests, ensuring highest sense of fine hospitality.

GUESTHOUSE STAY:

Perfect for experiencing local culture, a group can choose to stay comfortably at a guesthouse. It's a good idea to understand the guidelines to be followed during the booking and stay period at guesthouses in Maldives. Guests must mandatorily wear masks when in public spaces in the guest house. Guests are recommended to use the contact tracing app 'TraceEkee' to facilitate contact tracing. By adhering to the PCR test guidelines before embarking on the trip to Maldives and following social distancing norms, tourists can easily enjoy quaint shops and cafes that provide a vibrant window in the life of a Maldivian local.





LIVEABOARDS:



If adventures in the sea brings great joy to you then you must experience few days stay at the 'Liveaboard'. In case you are wondering what it is all about, then you are in for an exceptional treat: Liveaboards offer dedicated surf and dive cruises and you can stay onboard for many days to leisurely cruise to various atolls in Maldives. This luxurious adventurous way to enjoy the island nation with Liveaboards has been a popular choice with celebrities too. Your stay on a Liveaboard can be booked for a spectacular diving holiday. Replete with amenities of spacious cabins, private bath, chef and crew, the yachting lifestyle of the uber rich can be experienced with the Liveaboard. It is truly a great choice.

HOTEL STAY:

For an eclectic group of holidayers, a hotel stay would be ideal. With amazing choices of rooms that open up to expansive view of the clear seas all around, hotels in Maldives are very plush and teaming with modern amenities. For convenience of meeting many team members or family members at one location, the capital city of Male is a good choice. You can choose the size and standard of hotels. If you are visiting the Maldives on business, staying at a hotel in Male is convenient. A range of hotels varying in size and standards are available for choice of comfortable stay for Indian tourists who like to vacation with their families and close friends.

CHOOSE YOUR GROUP & BOOK YOUR STAY:

Indians are holidayers at heart. With safety protocols in place and hospitality extended by the Maldivian Government to all Indians tourists, the proximity from India is a big advantage. Plan your couple holiday or take your small groups for a special ceremony, Maldives is ready to welcome you with open arms.

Get ready for an experience of a lifetime!

Book your stay on https://visitmaldives.com/en/stay and find more details about a perfect itinerary on: https://visitmaldives.com

