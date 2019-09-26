Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing key to creating a better future

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing are important ways to connect people globally and create a better future, a new survey has revealed.

Commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, and conducted by YouGov, the Global Optimism Outlook Survey tracked people's priorities for the future, looking at sustainability, economic growth, technology, travel, and more.

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income. Despite the breadth of diversity, it appears the majority of the world is closely aligned when it comes to the key issues facing the planet's future.

A call for an integrated and borderless world

In line with global findings, collaboration and communication across cultures and borders appeared as a prevalent theme. The majority (88 per cent) are optimistic about the future of global trade, signifying the desire for a unified and physically connected world.

The expectation of such a unified world is further reinforced by the results showcasing the power of individuals and communities in shaping the world. Most Indian respondents believe that individuals and communities (92 per cent) will play an important role in shaping the future through greater collaboration. Communication (92 per cent) and greater knowledge sharing (93 per cent) were both ranked highly as priorities to unlocking a better future.

In addition, an overwhelming majority foresee technological advances playing an important role in building communities (91 per cent) and connecting people (93 per cent) globally.

Creating a better future and unlocking possibilities

When it came to unlocking opportunity, knowledge gathering, learning and access to education (71 per cent), and access to resources (61 per cent), were key drivers - along with high-tech solutions (60 per cent). In terms of economic development, Indians surveyed felt that easier access to education (60 per cent) and knowledge (59 per cent) were key areas being focused on in the country.

Encouraging happiness as a means of effectively unlocking opportunity in the future was cited by 57 per cent of those questioned. Interestingly, 66 per cent of the older generation placed more emphasis on encouraging happiness in comparison to only one in two of the younger generation (50 per cent).

The majority of those surveyed also believe that sustainable solutions are vital to creating a better future, with 80 per cent expressing their confidence in humankind's ability to combat climate change (80 per cent), significantly higher than the global average of 58 per cent.

Sustainability also remained firmly on the agenda when respondents were asked to highlight what they would most like to experience in 2050. Sixty-five percent said plastic-free oceans, 62 per cent said zero-waste buildings, and 61 per cent opted for carbon-free travel.

"In just over a year, Dubai and the UAE will be bringing the world together for the World Expo, in a spirit of collaboration, and creating an open global dialogue that allows us to look towards the future with renewed optimism," said Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai.

"We developed the Global Optimism Outlook Survey to help us understand what the citizens of the world believe will shape a better future. People from around the world have spoken, and we are listening. The results show that we are more connected than we may believe. That dialogue, communication and collaboration are essential, and that we are united in our desire to create a happier, more inclusive, cleaner planet. Whether you're sitting in South America, China, or here in the UAE, we're connected in our passions for a better future," she added.

Global outlook

On a global level, the results highlight nine in 10 respondents believe that individuals and communities can shape the future through greater knowledge-sharing, communication, and collaboration.

Knowledge-sharing, learning, and greater access to education also stood out as dominant themes across all regions: Middle East (55 per cent), Western and Eastern Europe (61 per cent), Asia (61 per cent), North America (63 per cent), South America (68 per cent), and Africa (72 per cent).

Overall, South America (74 per cent) is the most optimistic region, followed by Africa (64 per cent), the Middle East (60 per cent), Asia (57 per cent), North America (50 per cent) and West/East Europe (50 per cent).

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


