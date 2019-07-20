Bubble Family
Bubble Family

India's Bubble tea brand to expand its business nationally

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bubble tea, which is also known as pearl milk tea, Boba juice or Boba tea is gaining immense popularity across the world, driven by rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated drinks.
The global bubble tea market is projected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.40 per cent for the period of 2017 to 2023, aided by cost-effective pricing and health benefits associated with the various ingredients used in the beverage such as green, and black tea base and tapioca. The trend is slowly gathering space in India, with home-grown bubble tea franchise Dr Bubbles at its forefront.
Originating in Taiwan, Bubble tea is a widely consumed flavoured beverage containing tea as the basic component. Bubble tea is glazed with Boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root.
Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used for enhancing the texture of the tea. Bubble tea can be served both in hot or cold form, as per consumer preference and it uses a fat straw through which the pearls can be easily eaten by the consumers.
Dr Bubbles was established in 2015 after its founder; Adnan Sarkar discovered the taste of Bubble tea on one of his trips to South East Asia and wanted to introduce it in Mumbai. He discovered that while Bubble tea was available in India, the beverage has not received a positive response in the country.
This was primarily attributed to the different palette of taste when it comes to tea, as tapioca Boba - the chief ingredient of the original bubble tea - is slightly bland for the Indian consumers.
Sarkar understood that if Bubble tea has to be successful in India, the beverage has to be tailored according to Indian taste preference, and it could not be limited to providing tapioca Boba. The first store of Dr Bubbles was opened after undertaking meticulous research, and close involvement from the founder.
The brand gave the bubble tea a makeover of sorts by introducing fruit jelly and fruit-flavoured poppers to the milk and fruit teas. In addition to a variety of milk and fruit teas and create-your-own brews, Dr Bubbles serves a wide variety of cold and hot beverages, skinny drinks, blended options, and create-your-own brews. The brand also offers bubble waffles, non-dairy shakes, and many other healthy foods, and is 100 per cent vegetarian.
Being laser-focused on the requirements of the Indian consumers, and incorporating customer feedback to improve the drinks has enabled Dr Bubbles to expand its presence rapidly. The brand operates 16 stores across India and is aiming to triple its franchise network over the next few years and become the best provider of bubble tea in India.
Dr Bubbles sources his ingredients from an array of international locations - tapioca is from Taiwan, bubbles from the UK and jelly from Thailand - all used to craft drinks to suit Indian taste buds.
With a youthful and trendy appeal, Dr Bubbles is a popular hangout destination, offering affordable and tasty drinks and snacks popular with a wide range of audience, making it a great prospective business opportunity.
The Company provides comprehensive training for new franchises, covering product knowledge, business operations, marketing, and IT systems, and includes ongoing support and coaching to maximize the profit potential of the franchisees.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:18 IST

iocl