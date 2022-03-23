India's coal demand likely to increase by 63 pc by 2030

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): India's coal demand is projected to increase to 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030, an increase of around 63 per cent from the current level, despite a big push given to renewable/non-fossil based energy sources, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.



"In India, the transition away from coal is not happening in foreseeable future. Although there will be a push for renewable/non-fossil based energy, the share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in years ahead," Joshi said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"Coal demand in the country is yet to peak. The draft Economic Survey 2021-22 projects coal demand in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030, an increase of 63 per cent from the current demand. Thus, as of now there is no scenario of transition away from coal affecting any stakeholders involved in coal mining," the minister said.

On a question related to the handling of abandoned mine sites, Joshi said, "Ministry of Coal has constituted a Sub-Committee to look into holistic closure of abandoned/legacy mine sites and mines closing due to exhaustion of reserves, viability issues etc, and involving social aspects of mine closure on principles of just transition in addition to physical and environmental closure." (ANI)

