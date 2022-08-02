India's exports fall marginally to $35.24 billion in July

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): India's merchandise exports declined marginally to $35.24 billion in July 2022 as compared to USD 35.51 billion recorded in the same month last year, as per the government data released on Tuesday.

This has been achieved despite measures to control inflation (iron ore and pellets, iron and steel, petroleum products, etc.) and the continued disruptions of supply chains due to COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

India's merchandise export in April-July 2022-23 was USD 156.41 billion with an increase of 19.35 per cent over USD 131.06 billion in April-July 2021-22.

India's merchandise imports in July 2022 stood at $66.26 billion, an increase of 43.59 per cent over $46.15 billion in July 2021. India's merchandise imports in April-July 2022-23 was $256.43 billion with an increase of 48.12 per cent over $173.12 billion in April-July 2021-22.

The trade deficit in July 2022 widened to $31.02 billion. For April-July 2022 period, the trade deficit stood at $100.01 billion.



The value of non-petroleum exports in July 2022 was $29.82 billion, registering a positive growth of only 0.48 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $29.67 billion in July 2021.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -July 2022-23 was $123.90 billion, an increase of 10.3 per cent over $112.32 billion in April-July 2021-22.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2022 was $26.54 billion, registering a positive growth of 1.24 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $26.21 billion in July 2021.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -July 2022-23 was $110.39 billion, an increase of 10.73 per cent over the cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $99.69 billion in April-July 2021-22.

The value of non-petroleum imports stood at $45.13 billion in July 2022 with a positive growth of 33.74 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $33.74 billion in July 2021.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April-July 2022-23 was $174.39 billion, showing an increase of 34.35 per cent compared to non-oil imports of $129.81 billion in April-July 2021-22.

The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver and precious metals) imports was $38.44 billion in July 2022 with a positive growth of 42.88 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $26.9 billion in July 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver and precious metals) imports in April-July 2022-23 was $147.55 billion, recording a positive growth of 36.93 per cent, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of $107.75 billion in April-July 2021-22. (ANI)

