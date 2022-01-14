India's exports surge 25 per cent to $57.87 billion in December

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): India's exports, merchandise and services combined, soared to $57.87 billion in December 2021, which is 25.05 per cent higher over the same period of last year, government data showed on Friday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's imports rose to $72.35 billion in December 2021, which is 33.86 per cent higher over the same period of last year and 40.30 per cent more when compared with December 2019 figure.

Exports during December 2021 is 23.35 per cent higher when compared with the figure of December 2019.

Cumulative exports during April-December 2021 period is pegged at $479.07 billion, which is 36.31 per cent higher over the corresponding period of 2020 and 20.25 per cent higher when compared with the same period of 2019.

Overall imports in April-December 2021 period are estimated to be $547.12 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 57.33 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 18.57 per cent over April-December 2019, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data showed.



Merchandise exports in December 2021 were valued at $37.81 billion, as compared to $27.22 billion in December 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.91 per cent. As compared to December 2019, exports in December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 39.47 per cent.

Merchandise imports in December 2021 stood at $59.48 billion, which is an increase of 38.55 per cent over imports of $42.93 billion in December 2020. Imports in December 2021 have registered a positive growth of 50.24 per cent in comparison to December 2019.

The merchandise trade deficit widened to $21.68 billion in December 2021 as against $15.72 billion deficit recorded in December 2020.

Merchandise exports for the period April-December 2021 was $301.38 billion as against $201.38 billion during the period April-December 2020, registering a positive growth of 49.66 per cent. As compared to April-December 2019, exports in April-December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 26.49 per cent.

Merchandise imports for the period April-December 2021 was $443.82 billion as against $262.76 billion during the period April-December 2020, registering a positive growth of 68.91 per cent. Imports in April-December 2021 have registered a positive growth of 21.87 per cent in comparison to April-December 2019.

Cumulative trade deficit for the first nine months of the current financial year widened to $142.44 billion as against $61.38 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year. (ANI)

