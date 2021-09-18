India's first and fastest-growing kids gym chain Sportyze launches digital avatar

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): Sportyze, India's first and fastest-growing chain of Kids Gym, has launched its online offerings to reach a wider audience and make it easier for more children to avail of its services.

Founded by Ankur Chaudhary, Anubhuti Singh, and Richa Mamgain Pant, Sportyze has designed systematic programs focused on children's overall development and wellbeing by integrating physical and cognitive activities.

"We believe healthier kids are happier kids. Early exposure to physical activities paves the way for making children active, healthier, and confident. Our unique offerings are carefully crafted to offer age-appropriate interventions from toddlers to teenagers," said Ankur, CSO and Co-founder, Acenati Sportyze India, which runs Sportyze.

In over 5 years, Sportyze has served worked with more than 20,000 children, touching over 10,000 families.

The world has moved online in recent times, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak last year, and for Sportyze, expanding into the digital world and allowing it to offer a complete brick-and-click model was a logical step. More so, considering the impact of the pandemic restrictions, including the closure of schools for more than a year, on children.



The online offerings are an extension of Sportyze's offline services. The startup aims to cater to 1.50 lakh children through its digital offerings. Sportyze is also launching its mobile application very soon. Simultaneously, the startup continues to pursue its plans to build a pan-India presence with 64 offline centres.

Committed to developing kids into super kids, Sportyze caters to children as young as 18 months. It offers a blend of state-of-the-art technology, contemporary gymnastics, and creative fitness ideologies to introduce a healthy "Mind-Body-Soul" generation through various physical and recreational activities.

With its AI-based assessments and Sportyze Talent reports, the startup helps kids and parents monitor their fitness parameters and give key insights to coaches. Moreover, Sportyze encourages kids to achieve milestones that are skill-based and not time-bound.

"While established players outside India focus on play-based learning and till 10 years of age group, programs at Sportyze cater to 18 months till 15 years. We have a separate framework for fundamental and skill-based programs. Our proven track of coaching trains children in competitive gymnastics, unlike our competitors, who focus on fun-based engagement," Ankur added.

