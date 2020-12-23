India's first indigenous digital asset management platform launched

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on Wednesday virtually launched India's first digital asset management platform DigiBoxx.

Kant also signed up for an account, making him the first user of an Indian digital file storage, sharing and management SaaS product that provides storage options for business as well as individual users.

The platform provides an easy and secure way to store all the files in one centralised location.



"This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and Digiboxx is such an example. It ticks all the rights boxes for India Inc's needs but also fills a gap for the MSME universe which is untapped," said Kant.

"I am hopeful that this is the beginning of many more such innovations by Indian startups aligned towards the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our dependence on foreign SaaS products will soon be a thing of the past and Digital India will get a boost with such intuitive solutions."

DigiBoxx has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days, the company said in a statement. (ANI)

