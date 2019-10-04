Dhimant Parekh
Dhimant Parekh

India's largest social impact platform, The Better India launches Karnival.com

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:29 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Where do you shop for a bamboo toothbrush with charcoal bristles? How about a classy rug made of recycled pet bottles? Super cute reusable cloth diapers for newborns? Karnival.com is the place for eco-friendly alternatives to common single-use plastic items.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to eliminate the consumption of single-use plastics by 2022, The Better India launched Karnival.com. The curated e-commerce marketplace, with sustainable products by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, endeavours to make environment-friendly products and practices accessible and affordable for all Indians.
Collaborating with micro and small enterprises, farmers and marginalised communities, Karnival.com offers them market access to consumers across the country, thereby boosting growth opportunities. For equitable human development and environmental protection are interdependent and indivisible.
"When my wife Anuradha and I started The Better India in 2008, we were driven by the desire to harness the power of technology to bring about social impact. Over the years, the company has spearheaded several award-winning social and environmental campaigns that have taught us valuable lessons. With Karnival.com, we are putting a lot of these learnings into practice. Our mission is to create a culture of conscious consumption and make sustainability a mainstream way of life that is accessible and affordable to everyone. We believe it is an imperative, not a choice because there is no Planet B", said Dhimant Parekh, Co-Founder, and CEO of The Better India.
Currently, the e-commerce platform has over 500 MSME vendors and 100 self-help groups onboard, selling more than 5,500 products that promote eco-friendly alternatives for everyday living. Right from apparel and personal care to home improvement and food and beverage, Karnival.com offers an exciting range of innovative and sustainable products that are 'good for you and the planet'.
Leveraging the power of community to build an online marketplace for sustainable products, Karnival.com aims to grow into India's largest marketplace for micro and small enterprises selling eco-friendly, sustainable or biodegradable products that don't harm the environment.
The e-commerce marketplace not only promotes organic and natural products as well as up-cycling, reusing and recycling alternatives for daily use but also encourages traditional Indian arts and crafts as well as organisations that support people with disabilities. It is an earnest endeavour to empower creators, rural artisans and marginalised communities across the country.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

