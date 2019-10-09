NeuroLeap
NeuroLeap

India's leading business families invest in NeuroLeap

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla centre for community initiatives & rural development and Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal Saw & Founder Chairperson, Svayam, have picked up stakes in NeuroLeap, a brain enhancement & mental health venture, founded by Kumaar Bagrodia, for an undisclosed amount. Bagrodia is an Oxford-educated entrepreneur & BCI pro based in Mumbai.
NeuroLeap uses advanced BCI Brain-Computer Interface technology to safely understand brain activity and help it perform at optimum potential; completely non-invasively, without using any medication and with zero side effects. At its centres in Mumbai & New Delhi, NeuroLeap has successfully delivered brain enhancement for various areas like attention, executive function, calmness, sleep, memory and emotional health for people from all walks of life, across age groups who may or may not have any mental disorders. It has been successfully treating people with severe mental health conditions such as anxiety, clinical depression, insomnia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - ADHD, dyslexia, autism, addiction, eating disorders, migraine, and tinnitus, among others.
The science is evidence-based & the technology backed by NASA, DARPA, the US Army, Navy, Airforce, US National Institute of Health and relevant parts are US FDA registered. NeuroLeap has now successfully developed India specific know-how across different mental health disorders.
IIT has also signed MoU with NeuroLeap for promoting research in BCI technology for neuroenhancement. "NeuroLeap is the leading company in India offering advanced neurotechnology based brain assessment and improvement", said Prof Vinod Prasad, Dean Industry Collaboration, IIT Palakkad.
"...Congratulations to Kumaar Bagrodia for fronting NeuroLeap; it is indeed cutting edge...I believe NeuroLeap will help fill in the void, provide relief pan India. I wish Kumaar every success every step of the way", said Padma Bhushan awardee Rajashree Birla.
"NeuroLeap is successfully delivering better brain outcomes. Bagrodia is a visionary entrepreneur and is steadily building the future of mental health and wellness in India. I'm happy to invest in the venture which is leveraging innovative technology for a more advanced way to understand the brain and safely enhance it without pharma or medical interventions", said Jindal.
India faces severe challenges in the area of mental health. A WHO study expects 20 per cent of the Indian population to be affected by next year and an ASSOCHAM survey shows that 42.5 per cent of corporate employees in India suffers from depression or general anxiety.
The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has earlier said that India faces a possible mental health epidemic and called for a national mission to deal with it.
"This is the new age of brain enhancement & mental health, which is safe & technology-based. Our clients who have benefited include businessmen, professionals, homemakers, students, celebrities, leaders who are achievers in their fields and naturally want to stay fit not just physically but mentally as well; even enhance various areas of their brain function & emotions. We have helped clients with various mental health disorders lead healthier, happier, fulfilling & enriched lives", said Bagrodia, adding investments by Birla and Jindal will encourage the company to grow its presence across the country.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Strengthen your investment portfolio by investing in Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by another 25 basis points on October 4, bringing it to 5.15 per cent - it's lowest in nine years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Former OLA executive joins Milkbasket as the new Head of Engineering

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Milkbasket, India's largest daily grocery delivery company today announced the appointment of ex-OLA executive, Nitin Gupta as Head of Engineering.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:04 IST

Shanti Raghavan, Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shanti Raghavan, Founder of EnAble India and Ashoka Fellow, who along with Dipesh Sutariya recently won the coveted Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, launched Ashoka's #LeadYoung Forum in this weeken

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:28 IST

Sensex jumps by over 400 points, banking stocks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices bucked morning losses and extended gains in the afternoon trade on Wednesday as buying pressure built up on hopes of rosy corporate earning results for the second quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:06 IST

Stable outlook for Chinese banks balances deteriorating...

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (ANI): The operating environment for Chinese banks is deteriorating as the escalating trade tensions with the United States will add further pressure to the country's economic growth, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:48 IST

McDonald's celebrates Founder's Day in North and East India

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Honouring the visionary restaurateur and pioneer of the QSR industry Ray Kroc on his birth anniversary, McDonald's celebrated Founder's Day across 152 restaurants in North and East India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:32 IST

Andaman Holidays bags National Tourism Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Andaman Holidays, leading destination management and yacht agency in the Andamans, has bagged the prestigious National Tourism Award 2017-18 for organising India's first-ever yacht carnival - Sail the Andamans - in 2018 and 2019 at the Andaman Island

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:30 IST

Japan's PMDA issues GMP certificate to Lupin's unit at Mandideep facility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday announced the receipt of good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan for its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:17 IST

SRAM MRAM deals with LM Engineering for mines in Zambia

Lusaka [Zambia] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global mining conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group entered into an agreement with LM Engineering of Zambia to enhance the operational performances and practices of small and mid-sized mines in Zambia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:48 IST

RBI extends Chhibber's term as J&K Bank's interim CMD for 6 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved six months extension to R K Chhibber as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:35 IST

Forevermark launches flagship store with Fortofino in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, opens its flagship store in partnership with Fortofino, a jewellery brand for every occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:08 IST

JLR's Jul to Sep retail sales fall 0.7 pc to 1.28 lakh units: Tata Motors

Whitley [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the quarter ending September 30 totalled 128,953 vehicles, down by 0.7 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Read More
iocl