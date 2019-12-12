India's leading Expo on premium Chinese products, China Homelife and Machinex India 2019 launches its 7th edition in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 12 (ANI): China Homelife/ Machinex', the much-awaited three days (December 11th-13th, 2019) trade show organized by Meorient International - Shanghai, commenced today at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Day One of the trade show was inaugurated by Sunil Rane, MLA - Government of Maharashtra; Sunil Khanna, Past Chairman, Maharashtra State Council & President and MD, Vertiv India.; Jane Karkada, Regional Director - Western Region, CII; Ashish Vaid, President IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry.; Siddharth Shenoy, President, Bombay Industries Association; XuQinshan - Deputy Secretary-General of Hangzhou Municipal People's Government; Liu Xiaohong - Investigator from Bureau of Commerce of Anhui Province.; LuoLinfeng - Deputy Head of Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou Municipal People's Government; XuLijun - Section chief from Wenzhou Bureau of Commerce; Tang Guocai, Consul General, Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, Mumbai; Eric Pan CEO, Meorient.

China Homelife India, in its bigger avatar, will represent products like furniture, textile & garments, home appliances, household items, gift articles, luggage bags and many more; whereas, China Machinex India will show: building materials, hardware and tools, lighting, auto parts, machinery, and various other sectors.

The twin exhibitions will witness a tremendous response from the industry with the participation of more than 1500 exhibitors from China, displaying over 25,000 products spread over three halls spanning over 38000 sq meters of the exhibition area.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner for this exhibition, will be organizing China-India Economic Forum on December 11th, 2019 concurrent to China Homelife India & China Machinex India 2019, which will see participation from the Captains of the Indian Industry.

The objectives of this forum are deepening bilateral relations, enhancing economic engagement and exploring various trade opportunities between India and China.

In addition, the expo will hold three mini-conferences which will include a series of presentations on specialized industry topics were India-China Textile Cooperation; India-China Machinery Cooperation; India-China Electronics Cooperation.

China Homelife and Machinex India 2019 continue to focus on increasing trade and building sustainable relationships between Chinese and Indian companies to congregate and conduct business.

Spread over three days, China Homelife and Machinex India 2019 will witness several exciting partnerships and announcements that promise to augur in new trends in the industry.

"We are delighted to be the organisers of India's largest event showcasing Chinese trade, which would lay the foundation to choose the latest technologies for our future needs. China Homelife/ Machinex' provides companies with exposure to meet industry stakeholders, industries experts, who can present innovative technologies that can help, grow trade between the neighbouring countries. Apart from providing a platform to showcase their products and innovations, the Trade Fair also presents the opportunity for participants to network with potential business experts", said Eric Pan, Chairman, Meorient.

"We marvel at the way China Homelife and China Machinex India, has grown to be the most influential event in the corporate landscape, with the Indian business community throwing open its doors to Chinese trade. We have also provided a platform for an Indian business delegation to meet with Chinese Government officials. We look forward to the seventh edition of the Trade Fair breaking new grounds, with three days of high-intensity business deliberations", said Binu Pillai, COO, Meorient.

The trade fair was well received by the industry at large with support from Associations in FMCG and Core Industry such as Association of Furniture Manufacturers & Traders (AFMT); Bombay Industries Association (BIA); Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB); Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC); Global Textile Welfare Association (GTWA); India Tech Foundation (ITF); Jamnagar Chamber of Commerce India (JCCI); Luminaires Accessories Components Manufacturers Association (LACMA); Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA); Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA); Pen and Stationery Association of India (PSAI); Plywood Welfare Association of India (PWAI); South Indian Education Society(SIES)

Their members get fast track entry into the exhibition and priority meetings with top Chinese manufacturers and witnessed participation from prominent industry key leaders.

The trade fair is a part of a world series of events sponsored by the Government of China and also takes place in 11 other countries every year such as Poland, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Jordan, and Kenya.

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

