India's leading model talent hunt crowns the next 'Face Of India' at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Having successfully partnered with Ramoji Film City earlier, Face Of India (FOI) reiterated its continued belief in the beautiful combination of Fashion and Films, and aligned with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for its upcoming Season 6 finale.

Face Of India in association with Asia Model Festival (organized by the Asia Model Festival Organising Committee), is a platform to promote cultures between India and other countries. It's one of the largest and most prestigious platforms in Asia's fashion fraternity.

Winners of the Face Of India represent India and compete with 26 other Asian countries to win the title at Asia Model Festival in South Korea. Asia Model Festival has been developed as the core icon of Asia's culture industry and a global culture platform.

Its core objective is to let the world know about Asia's models, as well as, beauty and fashion business. The talented models that are chosen from the contest get opportunities to grow as top Asian models, moreover as world-famous models.

In addition to the finale, Face Of India also organised a much trending KPOP fusion dance segment featuring the Elixir crew, and a grand finale by international fashion designer Nivedita Saboo, along with showcases from other leading designers, adding to the glamour quotient of the awards ceremony with Guru Randhawa as the show stopper.

Film and Fashion in the context of our country and the world over have always been symbiotic and a great combination. While on the one hand fashion has given numerous talents to the film business and has helped it better present the milieu it is portraying through its various styles and creations often iconic, the film industry has over the years emerged as one of the best-showcasing platforms for fashion talent and the business at large.

"Having come from a fashion background and having spent a large part of the last ten odd years of my life in the fashion industry, I had realized very early on that there were two significant challenges that faced the industry:

(a) Owing to a lack of organized showcasing platforms and opportunities, for a newcomer in the Fashion Industry being able to break in and make a mark was extremely difficult just like in the film industry a couple of years ago.

(b) Once a fashion talent made it to a showcasing platform unless they were able to break it into the very limited but lucrative opportunities offered through the advertising, film, and apparel world gratification and subsequently building a career was extremely challenging", said Badal Saboo, Chairman - Face of India about the association of Face Of India with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

"Over the years, it has thus been my endeavor to build an ecosystem that could help positively contribute if not correct these anomalies or plug the gaps as we would simply state. Earlier on itself, we were able to create the Pune Fashion Week and the World Fashion Week as quality Showcasing platforms for the entire value chain of the fashion business, but we still needed to get a good talent discovery platform where aspiring fashion talent could get an opportunity / a gateway towards their career in Fashion. It was in this context that we were fortunate to align with the Korean Government-backed Asia Model Festival initiative around seven years ago", added Badal Saboo.

"One of the biggest challenges for fashion talent has always been finding the right showcase and Gratification. At Face of India, we have always strived to address this challenge. Models who won at Face Of India Season 6 names Omni Thakker, Ekta Maru, Arya Upadhay, Ranaksh Rana & Priyanka Kapil will not just get a chance to showcase their Talent on an International Platform - the Face of Asia Hunt in South Korea but also to stalwarts from the Indian Film Industry who were present at the film awards ceremony", said Badal Saboo on FOI Season 6.

Face Of India also announced that it has aligned with leading fashion talent aggregator platform FashionXchange to facilitate a smooth registration process for aspiring and talented models interested in participating.

FashionXchange has been designed to bring together job seekers and talent across the entire value chain of the Fashion industry through one single platform, largely eliminating the tedious process of talent scouting and discovery as well as the constant battle for finding showcasing opportunities.

Being the first IP executed through this platform, Face of India has entered into multiple fashion events and celebrity job seekers to switch over to FashionXchange for their requirements.

