India's leading PR firm ICCPL launches Mumbai operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), a leading name in public relations sector and amongst the top PR firms in India has recently announced its Mumbai operations.

The firm has its headquarters in Delhi and has a strong presence in northern India in cities like Chandigarh, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Lucknow and few more metros like Hyderabad and Kolkata. As per market experts, this can be considered as a major move by the successful firm to establish its national presence.

ICCPL, since its inception in 2011 has been overtly successful public relation firm which in the last 7-8 years has taken a humongous leap in terms of growth. The renowned PR agency today is known for its public relations services along with its digital marketing services and online content management. The firm also played an important role during 2019 general elections where it led successful campaigns for many contestants.

Incepted in 2011 by management graduate, Dushyant Sinha, the firm today enjoys a strong reputation in sectors like Real estate, Education, Hospitality, Logistics, Electronics and Start-Ups.

On launching Mumbai operations, Dushyant Sinha said, "The city of Mumbai is a business hub and with the growing need of to be seen and heard in the right publics the importance of out of the box & new age strategies in Public Relation is a must today."

"The ages-old and traditional PR is now being replaced by younger ideas which can make the market listen to what an organisation wants to say. Our venture after a successful establishment in Delhi was quite obvious and we were waiting for the right time to launch our operations in Mumbai. We have already bagged few accounts and are looking forward to working with more," he added.

ICCPL today has one of the largest portfolios of real estate accounts across India and is considered to be a unique PR agency providing customised services with the support of its able and experienced team.

