Dushyant Sinha, ICCPL
Dushyant Sinha, ICCPL

India's leading PR firm ICCPL launches Mumbai operations

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), a leading name in public relations sector and amongst the top PR firms in India has recently announced its Mumbai operations.
The firm has its headquarters in Delhi and has a strong presence in northern India in cities like Chandigarh, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Lucknow and few more metros like Hyderabad and Kolkata. As per market experts, this can be considered as a major move by the successful firm to establish its national presence.
ICCPL, since its inception in 2011 has been overtly successful public relation firm which in the last 7-8 years has taken a humongous leap in terms of growth. The renowned PR agency today is known for its public relations services along with its digital marketing services and online content management. The firm also played an important role during 2019 general elections where it led successful campaigns for many contestants.
Incepted in 2011 by management graduate, Dushyant Sinha, the firm today enjoys a strong reputation in sectors like Real estate, Education, Hospitality, Logistics, Electronics and Start-Ups.
On launching Mumbai operations, Dushyant Sinha said, "The city of Mumbai is a business hub and with the growing need of to be seen and heard in the right publics the importance of out of the box & new age strategies in Public Relation is a must today."
"The ages-old and traditional PR is now being replaced by younger ideas which can make the market listen to what an organisation wants to say. Our venture after a successful establishment in Delhi was quite obvious and we were waiting for the right time to launch our operations in Mumbai. We have already bagged few accounts and are looking forward to working with more," he added.
ICCPL today has one of the largest portfolios of real estate accounts across India and is considered to be a unique PR agency providing customised services with the support of its able and experienced team.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Secure Your Trekking Journey Against Mishaps With Trek Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adventure travel in India has seen a significant increase in the recent past, and while these activities may get your adrenaline pumping, you can't ignore the associated risks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST

Jigsaw Academy's full-time Data Science Program ranked number 2 in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy's full-time 'Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science' program has been ranked number 2 among the 'Top 10 Full-Time Data Science Courses in India - 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) with an overall rating of 4.77 on 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Puranik Builders files fresh IPO papers with SEBI, plans to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Realty firm Puranik Builders has filed fresh papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through its initial share sale.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:48 IST

India's pioneer in holistic optical services, Gangar Eyenation...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/Digpu): With 40+ years in its legacy in optical products, services and technology, Gangar Eyenation takes pride in being a "People's brand".

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:42 IST

PMJ Jewels presents new designs from Forevermark Artemis...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, launched its beautiful new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels in collaboration with celebrated designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:39 IST

Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth: OECD

Paris [France], Nov 21 (ANI): Trade conflict, weak business investment and persistent political uncertainty are weighing on the world economy and raising the risk of long-term stagnation, according to the OECD's latest Economic Outlook released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:09 IST

Indigenization of Data Centre to be Prioritized

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixth edition of Data Centre India 2019 International Conference was organized in New Delhi. The objective of the one-day conference was to understand and formulate strategies related to the future needs and challenges of the data centre infrastructure in

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:54 IST

Rajkummar Rao, Shibani Dandekar enthral audience at M3M Golfestate

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a celebrity-star studded Rendezvous with the Stars on November 18 at their 7-star golf-themed living project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Extension Road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST

TO THE NEW ranked amongst top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW has been recognized among 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 and has been ranked amongst the Top 25 based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:38 IST

Commodities platform Tradologie to begin operations in Egypt, Turkey

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Tradologie, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace offering global procurement solutions for commodities trade, said on Thursday it will expand global footprint with offices in Cairo and Istanbul which are expected to become operational by February next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:21 IST

Raheja Developers to deliver 7,000 units in next 1-2 years

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Developers Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in the country has firmed up definite plans to deliver close to 7,000 housing units over the next 1-2 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:19 IST

Disinvestment plan fails to cheer stock market, Nifty closes below 11,970

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower after a muted trading session on Thursday, a day after the government announced strategic sale in five public sector units and approved the proposal for mitigating financial stress being faced by telecom operat

Read More
iocl