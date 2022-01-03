India's merchandise export rises to record USD 37.29 billion in December

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): India's merchandise export surged to USD 37.29 billion in December 2021, the highest ever monthly achievement, government data showed on Monday.

The December 2021 export figure is 37 per cent higher than USD 27.22 billion recorded in December 2020.

Cumulative export for April-December 2021 period rose to USD 299.74 billion, which is 48.85 per cent higher than USD 201.37 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India's merchandise import in December 2021 rose to USD 59.27 billion, an increase of 38.06 per cent over $42.93 billion in December 2020.

During April-December 2021 period the total import rose to USD 443.71 billion, an increase of 69.27 per cent over USD 262.13 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.



The trade deficit in December 2021 was $21.99 billion, while it was $143.97 billion during April-December 2021.

Value of non-petroleum exports in December 2021 was $31.67 billion, registering a growth of 27.31 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $24.88 billion in December 2020 and positive growth of 34.92 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $23.48 billion in December 2019.

Value of non-petroleum imports was $43.37 billion in December 2021 with a positive growth of 30.22 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $33.31 billion in December 2020 and a positive growth of 50.20 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $28.88 billion in December 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports during April-December 2021 was $257.14 billion, an increase of 39.82 per cent over $183.91 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 24.74 per cent over $206.13 billion in April-December 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April-December 2021 was $325.73 billion, showing an increase of 56.41 per cent compared to non-oil imports of $208.25 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 21.78 per cent compared to non-oil imports of $267.47 billion in April-December 2019.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December 2021 was $28.69 billion, registering a positive growth of 28.64 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $22.30 billion in December 2020.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was $35.57 billion in December 2021 with a positive growth of 34.68 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $26.41 billion in December 2020. (ANI)

