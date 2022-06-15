India's mineral production rises by 7.8 per cent in April

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India's mineral production rose by 7.8 per cent year-on-year in April 2022 led by strong growth in coal, lignite, bauxite, and magnesite, as per the government data released on Wednesday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of April 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 116.0, was 7.8 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of April 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.



As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the production levels of important minerals in April 2022 were: Coal 665 lakh tonnes, Lignite 40 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2748 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2054 thousand tonnes, Chromite 455 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 8 thousand tonnes , Gold 111 kg, Iron ore 218 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 248 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 124 thousand tonnes, Limestone 343 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 120 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 2 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during April 2022 over April 2021 include: Magnesite (44.3 per cent), Manganese ore (28.9 per cent), Coal (28.8 per cent), Lignite (28.4 per cent), Bauxite (18.5 per cent), Zinc conc (10.5 per cent), Natural Gas (U) (6.4 per cent), and Phosphorite (0.5 per cent).

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Petroleum (crude) (-0.9 per cent), Limestone (-2.7 per cent), Copper conc (-4.2 per cent), Iron Ore (-5.6 per cent), Lead conc (-11.2 per cent), Chromite (-16.1 per cent), and Gold (-22.4 per cent). (ANI)

