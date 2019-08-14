New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-July 2019-20 are estimated to be US $ 181.47 billion, exhibiting a growth of 3.13 per cent over the last corresponding period.
However, India's overall imports in April-June quarter of the current financial year are estimated to be US $ 214.37 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 0.45 per cent against the last corresponding period, as per the official details released on Wednesday. (ANI)
India's overall exports in April-June pegged at US $ 181.47 billion, registers growth of 3.3 pc
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:13 IST
