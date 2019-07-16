Representative Image
Representative Image

India's overall merchandise, service exports in June 2019 down by 0.27% as compared to 2018

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:08 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India's overall merchandise and services exports in June 2019 are estimated to be USD 44.46 Billion, registering a marginal decline of 0.27 per cent as compared to June 2018.
The cumulative value of overall goods and services exports during April - June 2019 is estimated at USD137.26 Billion, registering a growth of 3.14 per cent over the same period last year.
The value of merchandise exports during June 2019 has been USD 25.01 billion as compared to USD 27.70 billion in June 2018, thus, registering a negative growth of (-) 9.71 per cent. However, non-POL exports for June 2019 declined only by 5.73 per cent. Further, non-POL and non-gems and jewellery exports declined by only 4.86 per cent.
The value of merchandise imports in June 2019 has also shown negative growth. They were USD 40.29 billion in June 2019 as compared to USD 44.30 billion in June 2018, a decrease of (-) 9.06 per cent.
Merchandise trade deficit during June 2019 has been USD 15.28 billion as compared to USD 16.60 billion in June 2018. Thus, there is a decline (improvement) of (-) 7.98 per cent.
As per RBI data for services exports for June 2019, services exports in that month are estimated to have grown by 15.24 per cent.
The above decline in merchandise exports in June 2019 is due in large part to a base effect of an extraordinarily good month in June 2018 impacting growth figures for June 2019. While the average exports in the month of June have been USD 22-23 billion since 2015-16, the exports in June 2018 were relatively quite high at USD 27.70 billion.
The negative growth in June 2019 is also consistent with certain global trends, which have impacted India's exports in recent months. The World Bank in its Global Economic Prospects (June 2019) has projected weakening of global trade in 2019. Global trade is projected to grow at 2.6 per cent this year - a full percentage point below their previous forecast.
Various major economies of the world have also shown negative export growth in recent months. As per the latest WTO data available for April 2019, there is negative export growth in Japan (-5.88), European Union (-4.30), China(-2.75), USA(-2.12)
The major commodities, which, contributed towards this decline in June 2019 have been Petroleum products (-32.85 per cent), Rice (-28.05 per cent), Cotton yarn/Fabrics/made-ups (-19.73 per cent), Gems and Jewellery (-10.67 per cent), Readymade garments (-9.18 per cent), Organic and Inorganic chemicals (-8.17 per cent), and Engineering goods (-2.65 per cent).
Factors influencing the decline for some major commodities are:
Temporary shutdown of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemical Limited (from 17 April 2019 to 28 June 2019) for maintenance has adversely impacted exports of petroleum products. Jamnagar refinery also experienced routine maintenance related disruption in June 2019, which is likely to abate by mid-July 2019. The fall in the global Brent price ($/bbl) by 15.81 per cent in June 2019 vis-a-vis June 2018 as per data available from World Bank, is also a factor in the declining value of petroleum product exports.
Engineering goods have been affected because of a fall in global prices of steel.
During this period exports to UAE (-) 15.31 per cent, China (-) 14.09 per cent and Hong Kong (-) 9.68 per cent have shown a significant decline.
Department of Commerce is pro-actively pursuing an export promotion strategy involving conscious engagement with the EPCs and exporters to quickly address domestic and overseas constraints impacting exports.
A special initiative has been underway with respect to China and the US in light of opportunities offered by their trade dispute.
Meanwhile, the decline in June 2019 was also witnessed in the merchandise imports. In June 2019 merchandise imports have been USD 40.29 billion as compared to USD 44.30 billion in June 2018, a decrease of (-) 9.06 per cent. The cumulative value of Imports during April-June 2019 has been estimated at USD 127.04 billion compared to USD 127.41billion during April-June 2018 registering a negative growth of (-) 0.29 per cent.
Import of petroleum crude and products in June 2019 (USD 11.03billion) has recorded a negative growth of 13.33 per cent as compared to June 2018 (USD 12.73 Billion). In this connection, it is mentioned that the global Brent price ($/bbl) has decreased by 15.81 per cent in June 2019 vis-a-vis June 2018 as per data available from World Bank.
Merchandise trade deficit during June 2019 has been USD 15.28 billion as compared to USD 16.60 billion in June 2018. Thus, there is a decline of (-) 7.98 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:36 IST

Haute-est, newest designer paves her Indo-western way into Fashion City

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai is known to many as the City of Fashion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:20 IST

HBR Ascend Youth Skills Survey 2019 reveals millennials value...

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading up to the World Youth Skills Day, HBR Ascend, a mobile-first learning platform for graduating students and early career professionals from Harvard Business Review, released its 2019 edition of its annual HBR Ascend Youth Skills Survey providi

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:15 IST

Gifting Industry in India on the rise, Gifts World Expo offers...

New Delhi [India] July 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Defining gifting trends from more than a decade, the Gifts World Expo is back in a refreshing new avatar with more products, better range and highly diversified segments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Sharanya Ruia Champions the rights of LGBT Community

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharanya Ruia, a student of The Cathedral and John Connon School, has taken up the cause of championing the rights of transgender in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

Kumar Keshav, the man behind success of Lucknow Metro

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The beginning of Metro rail service in India can be traced back to 1984 when Kolkata Metro started its operations while opening for commercial services.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:49 IST

Nutritious and Delicious Kiwifruit from Chile makes deeper...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chilean Kiwifruit industry along with the collaboration of the Embassy of Chile and the nation's commercial trade office - ProChile, is working to support the growth of Chilean Kiwifruit exports to the Indian fresh fruits market.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:29 IST

Maharani The Kitchen offers you the Best Royal Cuisine in Delhi/NCR

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): A legacy in the food industry for more than 40 years, Maharani the Kitchen is one of the best places to serve Royal Cuisine in Delhi-NCR.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:01 IST

Jio furthers its commitment to reduce gender gap in digital adoption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, on Monday announced that it has partnered with GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital adoption and digital literacy among women in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:51 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in Finesse International Design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday announced a partnership with India's leading designers Shantanu & Nikhil with the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Finesse International Design, a company primarily engaged in the business of

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:16 IST

Infosys lifts Sensex 160 points, Nifty closes below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equities witnessed a lacklustre trading session on Monday but the rally in Infosys drove benchmark indices higher while broader markets underperformed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:57 IST

Crisil reaffirms highest rating to Piramal Capital and Housing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rating agency Crisil has reaffirmed the highest rating A1+ to Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) for its commercial paper programme worth Rs 10,500 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

BHEL, CONCOR to set up rail-based logistics facility at Haridwar

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCAR) to form a joint working group for setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar.

Read More
iocl