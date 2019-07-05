Representative Image
India's SDG index scores ranges between 42 and 69: Economic Survey

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday said India's Sustainable Development Goal Index score ranges between 42 and 69 for its various states and Union Territories.
"India follows a holistic approach towards its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by launching various schemes. India's SDG Index Score ranges between 42 and 69 for States and between 57and 68 for UTs. Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are the front runners amongst all the States with a score of 69, Chandigarh and Puducherry are the front runners with a score of 68 and 65 respectively among the UT's," the Survey stated.
The Survey cited the current government's policies in the direction of achieving SDGs.
"The policies in the direction of achieving SDGs include Swachh Bharat mission, Beti Bacho Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana, Smart Cities, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana and Pradhan Mantri UjjwalaYojana, among others," the survey said.
Referring to the developments in Sustainable Finance arena, the Survey states, "India stands at 11th position in global country ranking and accounts for 33% of the Certified Climate Bonds by number in emerging markets."
"The developing countries like India will endeavor to do the best possible within their own domestic resources, keeping in mind the sustainable development imperatives. It is time for the global community to exhibit the requisite momentum to act upon their responsibilities on establishing the enabling environment for climate action," the Survey added. (ANI)

