India's top emerging boxers to fight for honors at Pro Boxing Event in Mumbai on 30th January, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI/ India PR Distribution): Pro-Fight will roll out their latest pro-boxing event on January 30, 2021, from the Infiniti Mall in Malad, Mumbai.

Minister of Sports, Government of Mizoram Robert Romawia Royte will be the Chief Guest for this event. This premier boxing event is being managed by Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management and organized by Thakkar Stardom Events Pvt. Ltd

More than 14 professional boxers will be competing in this event, which promises to showcase the young boxing Talent from India and abroad. The event will be headlined by the showdown between Lalrinsanga Tlau and Prince Shriwastava. The match between 2 of India's upcoming and promising boxers, Ashish Sharma and Vanalalawpuia, will be the co-main event.

Lalrinsanga Tlau, also known as Sangtea, hails from Mizoram and is all set to fight for the WBC Youth World Title in March in Mizoram. Lalrinsanga will be looking to keep his winning run intact when he fights on January 30, 2021. Prince Shriwastava, on the other hand, has the chance to pull off a huge upset.

Vanalalawpuia, who is the teammate of Sangtea at Sete Boxing Academy in Mizoram, will be looking to make a statement in his professional debut and will be met with stiff resistance from Ashish Sharma who has a good amount of experience on his resume.

Also on the cards is Sohaib Haque who will lock horns with Jagdev Munda. Another rising Boxing Talent Faizan Ansari goes toe-to-toe with the talented boxer Md. Shamim.

Pralhad Panda vs. Kailash Gusinge and Mazhar Hussain vs. Biru Bind will be two more exciting bouts on the card when Faiyaz Khan vs. Ashok Patil will open the fight card.

"We are excited and looking forward to a good Boxing event on January 30," said CEO of Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management. "The aim of Pro Boxing Event is to bring India's boxing talent under one roof and to encourage youngsters to take up Boxing as a sport."

"We are happy to note the positive response that we are getting for this Pro Boxing Event, both from India and Abroad," said Arpit Thakkar, CEO of Thakkar Stardom Events Pvt. Ltd.



"We are thankful to the Indian Boxing Council, and all our sponsors for their support. We are committed to the growth of Boxing as a sport in India and we are glad to be a part of this premium Boxing Event," said Mujtaba Kamal.

MMA India and Book my Show is the live streaming Partner of this event and it will be streamed live on 30 Jan 2021, 4:30 PM (IST) onwards from Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai.

The Full Fight Card for the Event:

* Lalrinsanga Tlau vs. Prince Shriwastava

* Ashish Sharma vs. Vanalalawpuia

* Sohaib Haque vs. Jagdev Munda

* Faizan Ansari vs. Md. Shamim

* Pralhad Panda vs. Kailash Gusinge

* Mazhar Hussain vs. Biru Bind

* Faiyaz Khan vs. Ashok Patil

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

