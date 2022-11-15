IndiGo CarGo starts operations with first freighter Delhi-Mumbai flight

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Low-cost carrier and the country's largest airline by number of aircraft -- IndiGo -- has commenced operations of its first A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai.

The cargo aircraft services started on November 15.

The airline said the aircraft, converted from a passenger jet into a full-freighter configuration, would be used for general freight on the inaugural Delhi-Mumbai flight, while carrying general and e-commerce cargo -- CarGo -- on the return leg.

The inaugural flights would carry a payload of more than 20 tonne on each leg, it added.

IndiGo welcomed its first 321F aircraft last month.



This aircraft, and the next which is expected to arrive later this year, will be deployed on international routes, as well, the low-cost carrier said.

Mahesh Malik, chief commercial officer for CarGo, IndiGo, said: "We are excited at kicking off a new chapter in IndiGo's journey with the inaugural CarGo flights. Delhi and Mumbai are the two biggest commercial hubs in the country and the response we have received from customers for our service offering is very encouraging. We expect the business to grow over the coming few months, as we expand our fleet of freighters and add new destinations to our CarGo network."

The airline said the A321P2F (passenger-to-freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonne.

The aircraft are being converted through a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW), it said.



IndiGo said it leased the aircraft with funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland), part of a global alternative investment firm with 17 years of tenure investing in financing and managing aviation assets. (ANI)

