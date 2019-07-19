The airline operated a peak of 1,437 daily flights in Q1 FY20
The airline operated a peak of 1,437 daily flights in Q1 FY20

IndiGo clocks highest ever profit of Rs 1,203 crore in Q1, revenue jumps 45 pc

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:26 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo airline, on Friday reported its highest ever profit after tax of Rs 1,203 crore during the April to June quarter of current financial year 2019-20 (Q1 FY20), up 4,229.7 per cent year-on-year from Rs 27.8 crore in Q1 FY19.
The revenue from operations totalled Rs 9,420 crore for the quarter, marking an increase of 44.7 per cent against a 30.3 per cent increase in capacity compared to same period of last year.
The airline registered 145.9 per cent rise year-on-year in earn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) at Rs 2,778.5 crore. The same was Rs 1,130.1 crore in Q1 FY19.
Yield during the quarter under review came in at Rs 4.08 per km, up 12.8 per cent year-on-year.
"I am pleased to report our highest ever quarterly profit after tax. Strong passenger revenues along with a sharp improvement in cargo performance were key drivers to this improved profitability," said Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta.
"We are particularly pleased with this quarter because it demonstrated our ability to grow rapidly while simultaneously expanding our margin performance," he said in a statement.
Total income for the quarter ended June 2019 was Rs 9,786.9 crore, an increase of 43.5 per cent over the same period last year.
For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 8,445.1 crore, an increase of 46.4 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 902.6 crore, an increase of 32.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.
IndiGo has a fleet of 235 aircraft including 129 A320ceos, 83 A320neos, 5 A32 I neo and 18 ATRs. This shows a net increase of 18 aircraft during the quarter ending on June 30. The airline operated a peak of 1,437 daily flights, including international operations. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:11 IST

Merck Foundation Partners with First Lady of Malawi to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROF GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA together with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Ministry of Gende

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:59 IST

Jio pips Airtel to emerge as second largest mobile operator: TRAI

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Reliance Jio, the newest entrant in the telecom sector, has pipped Bharti Airtel to become the second-largest mobile operator with 32.29 crore subscribers in May, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:58 IST

L&T Technology Services Q1FY20 revenue rises on large deal wins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:22 IST

Equity indices close at 2-month low, auto stock suffer amid...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses in the afternoon trade on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:02 IST

Give wings to your dream of studying abroad with a Personal Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A recent study by QS World University Rankings indicated that India is the second nation preceded by China with respect to international student's enrollment statistics.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:40 IST

Dabur India Q1 consolidated net profit surges 10.3 pc

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Dabur India said on Friday its consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,273 crore, up 9.3 per cent from Rs 2,081 crore a year ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:12 IST

GoAir appoints new management team to expand operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir has put a new management team in place as it embarks on an aggressive expansion plan to capture the space vacated with the grounding of Jet Airways.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:23 IST

Rallis India's profit up 24 pc at Rs 67.76 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Rallis India Ltd, a Tata enterprise in agri science space, has reported 23.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 67.76 crore during the April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:48 IST

Blueshift expands India presence, appoints Abhay Ghaisas as VP...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blueshift, the leader in AI-Powered Marketing, today announced the appointment of veteran engineering leader Abhay Ghaisas as Vice President of Engineering.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Niine Sanitary Napkins driving improvement in menstrual hygiene...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine Sanitary Napkins has installed close to 300 vending machines over the last few months working closely with schools, colleges, hospitals, police stations and even district courts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:02 IST

Sensex plunges 380 points, auto stocks suffer the most

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices plunged further in the afternoon on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:51 IST

MAHE takes a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings, is 3rd...

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal took a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings announced by Times Higher Education on Thursday 18 July 2019. From 704 last year, MAHE figures at 419 overall this year. The remarkable improvement has pl

Read More
iocl