IndiGo clocks highest ever profit of Rs 1,203 crore in Q1, revenue jumps 45 pc

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo airline, on Friday reported its highest ever profit after tax of Rs 1,203 crore during the April to June quarter of current financial year 2019-20 (Q1 FY20), up 4,229.7 per cent year-on-year from Rs 27.8 crore in Q1 FY19.

The revenue from operations totalled Rs 9,420 crore for the quarter, marking an increase of 44.7 per cent against a 30.3 per cent increase in capacity compared to same period of last year.

The airline registered 145.9 per cent rise year-on-year in earn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) at Rs 2,778.5 crore. The same was Rs 1,130.1 crore in Q1 FY19.

Yield during the quarter under review came in at Rs 4.08 per km, up 12.8 per cent year-on-year.

"I am pleased to report our highest ever quarterly profit after tax. Strong passenger revenues along with a sharp improvement in cargo performance were key drivers to this improved profitability," said Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta.

"We are particularly pleased with this quarter because it demonstrated our ability to grow rapidly while simultaneously expanding our margin performance," he said in a statement.

Total income for the quarter ended June 2019 was Rs 9,786.9 crore, an increase of 43.5 per cent over the same period last year.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 8,445.1 crore, an increase of 46.4 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 902.6 crore, an increase of 32.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

IndiGo has a fleet of 235 aircraft including 129 A320ceos, 83 A320neos, 5 A32 I neo and 18 ATRs. This shows a net increase of 18 aircraft during the quarter ending on June 30. The airline operated a peak of 1,437 daily flights, including international operations. (ANI)

